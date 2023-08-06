A shocking case eerily similar to the movie The Kerala Story has surfaced in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. A Dalit girl named Munni Dongre, daughter of late Sovind Dogre, resident of Mukam Post, Lawani in Balaghat was pressurised to embrace Islam under the guise of help by her Muslim roommate, Anam Syed from Nariyalkheda, Pipal Square and her co-religionist male friend, Hamid Mian.

The accused harassed her under the pretence of offering her a residence to stay. She was held hostage in the house and abused after she objected to their actions. The victim has filed a police report at the Mahila police station against the two. A case has been registered against them under the provisions of freedom of religion and scheduled caste.

She is a first-year student at the Patropadhi College for Animal Husbandry and has been studying in college for the last six months. She said that the college had mandated service in the animal husbandry hospital for two days where they were taught about the treatment of animals.

He stated, “I first heard from Anam Syed about four months ago. I had asked her to find me a room for rent. However, she refused and told me to stay with her. I initially declined, but she insisted and informed me that she also lives alone. Therefore, I agreed to move in with her because I liked the way she behaved with me.”

She further continued, “I moved in with her in June. Everything was going great at first, but then she gradually started persuading me to convert to Islam. She used to tell me to wear the hijab and showed me how to read namaz and move hand on the head. When I refused she used to claim that Hindus and Muslims are brothers. She initially allowed me to practice my faith, but later opposed the same.”

Anam Syed revealed her true colours soon enough and humiliated the girl. The former alleged, ” You are from a low caste and not even a Hindu. You have to follow our religion. You will gain respect if you convert to Islam. You will get the opportunity to touch the Quran.” Munni Dongre also accused her of speaking crudely about things and has recorded a video of it as well.

She disclosed that Hamid Mian used to visit the place frequently. He used to arrive at about 8 p.m. and stay until about 11 p.m. She unveiled, “I used to go to bed early since I had an exam on 10 July. I used to feel someone touching my body after I fell asleep. When I awoke unexpectedly, they two were seated by my side. They would chastise me if I questioned them. She used to say he is like my brother.”

She expressed her desire to leave there and recounted, “They threatened me that they wouldn’t let me stay there and send me back to where I came from. They bolted the door and locked the room after numerous pleas from me. I informed my mother over the phone about my circumstance and requested her to ask my brother to take me away from this house.”

She charged, “She snatched my phone as well. Nevertheless, until that time, my mother had sent my brother to the location I had provided. She even refused to let me go with the latter. My brother then went to the Gautam Nagar police station to get assistance. She was yelling at me while strangling me. The cops arrived in the meanwhile and brought me to the station and sent me home with him.”

The victim had travelled to Bhopal to take the test on 3 August and brought a complaint to the police station on the next day. She has demanded action against the perpetrators and sought security in order to complete her studies.