Bihar: Muslim youths raise Islamic flags at a school in West Champaran on 15th August, one Shahid Hasan arrested

The Majhauliya police have arrested a class 11th student named Shahid Hasan in the matter who was involved in raising the Islamic flag at Sita Ram High School.

(Image via Live Hindustan)
In a shocking incident in the West Champaran district of Bihar, Muslim youths waved Islamic flags at a school on Independence Day (August 15). In the Majhauliya police station precinct, several Muslim youths arrived waving Islamic flags after the national tricolour was hoisted at a senior secondary school on Tuesday and attempted to hoit the Islamic green flag on the ground. However, the teachers and students chased them away. Later the police arrived at the spot and are still camping there to keep the situation under control.

The Majhauliya police have arrested a class 11th student named Shahid Hasan in the matter who was involved in raising the Islamic flag at Sita Ram High School. The incident took place at around 9:15 am on Tuesday, after the national tricolour was hoisted at the said school to celebrate the 77th Independence Day. The accused Muslim youths forcefully entered the school premises holding green Islamic flags and attempted to hoist it. However, the school teachers and students protested. 

The youths started to circle the flag hoisting site holding the green flag, raising Pakistan Zindabad slogans. This angered the students who have assembled for the flag-hoisting ceremony and attempted to nab them. Seeing this, several accused youths managed to escape by calling the boundary wall, however, the teachers and students captured one of them and seized three Islamic flags.

When the Majhauliya police arrived at the spot, the nabbed youth was handed over to them, and he was arrested. The arrested accused has been identified as Shahid Hasan, a resident of Jawkatiya village. According to the locals, several objectionable slogans were also raised by the accused Muslim youths during the incident. 

Notably, Ashok Kumar, the headmaster of the school in question has been accused of deliberately ignoring the actions of the accused youths and distributing sweets even when they raised objectionable slogans. Kumar has said that the local villagers caught hold of an accused and turned him over to the police. 

Meanwhile, Majhauliya station in-charge Abhay Kumar has said that the arrested accused is being questioned and he has so far revealed the names of other youths involved in the incident. Based on this information, 6 youths have been detained for questioning.

Taking to Twitter, Bihar police informed several youths belonging to the ‘samuday vishesh’ fled after learning that the locals have called the police after they raised the Islamic flag and inflammatory slogans. The police added that a youth has been arrested along with three ‘Moharram’ flags. “The situation is normal,” police stated.

