Sunday, August 20, 2023
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bihar: Retired teacher shot dead during morning walk in Begusarai, his son was killed 2 years ago

Choudhary was killed outside his house when he was on a morning walk. As per reports, three bike-borne assailants came and shot him dead.

OpIndia Staff
Bihar Police started probe in muder of a retired teacher
Victim was a retired teacher from Begusarai, Bihar. He was killed in wee hours of 20th August. (Representational Image: Created by OpIndia using Bing AI)
5

On 20th August, a group of miscreants shot dead a retired teacher identified as Jawahar Choudhary near Fateha Halt which comes under the Bachwara Police Station Limits in district Begusarai of Bihar. The incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday. The police have launched a probe into the matter.

Choudhary was killed outside his house when he was on a morning walk. As per reports, three bike-borne assailants came and shot him dead. Acting on the complaint of the locals, the police team reached the crime scene and started investigating the matter. The Bachwara police station in-charge, Ajit Kumar, said in a statement that the probe had been initiated to catch the criminals behind the murder.

Begusarai’s Superintendent of Police said, “A retired teacher, namely Jawahar Choudhary, was shot dead by unidentified miscreants. The reason for the murder is not known yet. The victim’s son doesn’t stay here; he is coming, will question him.”

The initial probe revealed that Choudhary was a witness in his son’s murder case that took place in February 2021. The police sources told Republic News that the murder might be linked to a land dispute. However, it was too early to ascertain anything.

The murder of journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav

Notably, Choudhary’s murder occurred days after the murder of journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav who was associated with Dainik Jagran newspaper. Four out of eight accused in the matter have been arrested. Yadav was killed on the 18th of August when he was at his residence in the Raniganj Bazaar area. The criminals knocked on his door and called his name at around 5:30 AM. When he came out, he was shot in the chest.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Bihar Police, the deceased had a history of animosity with his neighbours, which could have contributed to it. His brother was also killed in a similar way two years ago. The late journalist was under severe pressure to change his testimony as the sole witness in the case.

Searched termsBihar jungleraj
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

