On 29th August, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) expelled its leader Imran Masood for indulging in anti-party activities. The action has been taken against him after he praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Masood, who joined BSP in October 2022 after quitting the Samajwadi Party (SP), made headlines in 2014 for threatening to ‘cut Prime Minister Narendra Modi into small pieces’. He was a Congress leader at that time.

Source: X/SatyamInsights

In a release issued by the Saharanpur unit of the BSP, the party said they received several reports of Masood being indulged in misconduct and anti-party activities. After investigating the reports, he was shown the way out of the party. BSP stated Masood was warned multiple times about his actions, but there was no visible change in his behavior resulting in the action taken by the party.

When Masood joined BSP, he was warned that his conduct would decide if he could get a ticket for Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, during local body elections in Uttar Pradesh, Masood allegedly pressured BSP to give tickets to his family members.

His family members were given tickets on the condition that if they won the election, only then would Masood get a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. However, if the family member lost the election, he would not get the ticket. His sister, Khadija Masood, was given the mayoral ticket but lost the election. Masood allegedly promised BSP that he would bring new members into the fold but failed in that as well.

A release issued by the Saharanpur unit of the party on Tuesday said that he had been warned against indulging in anti-party activities several times in the past, but he did not change his behavior. As a result, he was expelled from the party.

Speaking to the media, Masood claimed after his entry into the BSP, the vote share increased wherever he campaigned. He further claimed he was not aware of the reason behind his expulsion from the party.

VIDEO | "I don't know why I was expelled. If I have been expelled because I praised Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, then that is a petty reason," says leader Imran Masood after being expelled from BSP for alleged anti-party activities. pic.twitter.com/Plxx6ezRbw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 29, 2023

He further claimed he was asked to pay Rs 5 crore for party funds but failed to arrange them.

In a recent interview with UP Tak, he had called BSP “Looteron Ki Party” and claimed the tickets are given in exchange for money.

Masood said if BSP did not join the alliance (with INDIA), it would miserably lose (the Lok Sabha) elections. Following his expulsion from the party, his brother Noman Masood was expelled for similar reasons.

Masood threatened to chop PM Narendra Modi into pieces

Imran Masood was contesting the Lok Sabha election from Saharanpur in UP in 2014, and during an election rally, he had said, “Narendra Modi se kaun ladega? Jo thok ke jawab dena jaane Modi *&*#@ ko.” (Who will fight against Modi? The one who knows how to give it back to this &@*&# Modi).

He had then added, “Who Gujarat samaj raha hai, 4% Musalman hai Gujrat mei, yaha 42% Musalman hai. Yaha Gujarat bana denge, @#$@# ko boti boti kaat denge… choti choti…” (he thinks this is Gujarat, Gujarat has 4% Muslims, here Muslims are 42%, we will make Gujarat here, will chop @#$@# in small pieces).