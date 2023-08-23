Former US President Donald Trump on Monday night (21st August) night announced that he will surrender before authorities in Georgia over his indictment in the 2020 election interference case. Taking to his platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday (24th August) to be arrested.” Trump remains a contender to the 2024 US Presidential Elections.

Trump on Monday agreed to a $200,000 bond and accepted bail conditions barring him from threatening co-defendants or witnesses in the case.

On 22nd August, the US business tycoon’s two co-defendants in the case surrendered at an Atlanta jail after accusing Trump and his associates of manipulating his 2020 election loss in Georgia to Joe Biden by 11,000 votes. John Eastman, Trump’s former lawyer, and Republican poll watcher Scott Hall surrendered before the county sheriff’s office. 17 defendants are reportedly likely to surrender by Friday (25th August).

Eastman’s surrender came after agreeing to a $100,000 bond agreement. He said, “I am here today to surrender to an indictment that should never have been brought.” Meanwhile, Hall had agreed to a $10,000 bond deal requiring him to report to pre-trial supervision every month.

What is the case?

On 15th August, the grand jury in Georgia indicted Donald Trump in the 2020 election interference case formally accusing him of attempting to overturn his defeat in the state in the 2020 Presidential election. The 98-page indictment was the fourth criminal case against the former US President.

The charges were approved by the grand jury for the violation of Georgia’s Racketeer Influencer and Corrupt Organisation (RICO) law. Several conspiracy charges have also been approved against Trump including several counts of pressurizing public officials to violate their chair. Trump is also accused of false statements and writing and filing false documents.

A total of 19 people have been indicted in the case including Trump, who is in the forefront for the Republican nomination for the 2024 Presidential elections. Trump campaign officials, lawyers, and Trump government officials have been charged. Trump had lost by 11,000 votes to the now-President Joe Biden. The angle of manipulating voting equipment also emerged in the course of the probe.

What could be the political repercussions of Trump’s surrender?

So far the reports in the US media go, the surrender itself seemingly won’t impact Trump’s Presidential bid. Rather, he reportedly continues to be a leading contender in the Republican presidential nomination.

Trump is leading by a wide margin in the national polling average against his Republican counterpart and Florida governor Ron DeSantis by about 40 points. Moreover, Trump announced on 20th August that he will not partake in the primary presidential debates against his Republican counterparts. He cited the wide leads he enjoys according to polls over his rivals for the GOP nomination.

Trump’s decision has likely bolstered confidence in the public as he pointed to a CBS News survey saying “It has me leading the field by legendary numbers.” This even as Trump was reportedly being persuaded for the debate by Fox News bigwigs. Instead, a pre-recorded interview of Trump with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is expected to be featured on Wednesday (23rd August), the same evening as the first Republican presidential debate.

Republican opinion polls reportedly show that Trump is the preferred choice of over half of the GOP’s primary voters. In a sense, with Trump out of the debate, the onus now falls on the trailing Republican candidates to convince why they should be the preferred choice.

In another campaign pitch, Trump has reportedly declared his plans to implement a “universal baseline tariff” on all imports to the US. “When companies come in and they dump their products in the United States, they should pay, automatically, let’s say a 10% tax…I do like the 10% for everybody,” the former President said. He also threatened to impose reciprocal tax against the taxes in India on certain American products including Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Meanwhile, Trump’s former employee, Yuschil Taveras, who was Mar-a-Lago’s IT manager, has implicated the former President in a classified documents case. He has reportedly accused Trump and two aides of “efforts to delete security camera footage.” Prosecutors say Taveras changed his testimony after switching lawyers. Trump, 77, faces 40 charges in the case and has pleaded not guilty along with his personal aide Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira.