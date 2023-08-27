A case has been filed against Shubham Singh, the district president of the Indian Youth Congress in Amethi and his accomplices after they abused and threatened a Dalit couple. The First Information Report was lodged a day after he reported Bharatiya Janta Party leaders to the police for allegedly beating him.

The Amethi police station reportedly received a complaint from Jagdish Kori, a resident of Bhusianwa village. He accused that at around 8:30 p.m. on 25 August, the Congressman along with his companions named Brijendra Singh, Loha Singh and some other unidentified individuals attacked him and his wife while they were returning to their residence from Amethi.

The victim revealed that the accused stated, “You vote for Modi by taking ration,” and he countered him with, “Modi is the hero of the country and is supporting all of us.” Afterwards, Shubham Singh along with his companions first abused and then attacked the pair. He proclaimed, “We somehow escaped and reached Amethi Nagar. Our lives were saved when people gathered there.” The perpretrators also fled from the spot.

According to the police, an FIR has been launched at the Amethi police station against Shubham Singh and others under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentionally insulting someone with the intent to disturb the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation). Arun Dwivedi, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Amethi police station, informed that following the filing of the FIR in the case, a further probe is presently being conducted.

Furthermore, another FIR was registered against two Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and eight others for allegedly attacking Shubham Singh. The Congress leader’s case is being looked into by filing a complaint at the Amethi police station, according to Amethi Superintendent of Police (SP) Elamaran, and harsh action would be taken against those found responsible.

According to his statement submitted at the Amethi police station, Satyendra Pratap Singh, the district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha along with Vishu Mishra, the district president of the party’s Yuva Morcha and eight other people thrashed him on the night of 25 August with sticks and rods which led to significant injuries.

However, BJP has rubbished the allegations, saying that the FIR filed by Subham Singh shows the desperation of the Congress party after it had lost its bastion of Amethi. “The allegations levelled against our two workers are completely false. At the time of the incident, they were doing their own work. Unnecessarily, their names were added. In the Yogi government, truth will come out after proper investigation,” Durgesh Tripathi, Amethi district BJP president, told The Hindu.