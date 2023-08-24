On 23rd August 2023, the government of India (GoI) published data regarding the performance of India in the space sector over the past nine years. According to the data shared by the government, India launched 389 foreign satellites in the past nine years, earning Rs 3300 crores.

On the same day, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved one of the most important milestones in Indian Space history as Chandrayaan-3 landed successfully on the moon’s surface. At 18:04 hours, the spacecraft landed successfully on the moon, and the success was celebrated with cheers and applause at the ground station. Hours before this feat was achieved, the government of India – in a series of posts on social media platform X – presented a report card of India’s space program in the last nine years.

The GoI said that these have been the nine years of “India’s Unforgettable Space Achievements”. It added that the excitement of the launch of Chandrayaan 3’s mission is “adding a new dimension to the journey”.

As far as satellite launching is concerned, India has established itself as a prime space carrier in the past few years. To date, India has successfully launched a total of 424 foreign satellites in space. Out of these 424, 389 satellites were launched into space during the past nine years.

This space freight service has earned Rs 3300 crores for India during this time period. It is worth mentioning that these 389 satellites, launched in the last nine years, include the launch of the record-breaking launch of 104 satellites in a single attempt using PSLV-C3. Out of these 104, 101 satellites were from foreign countries.

As space research and expedition programs are a costly affair, they need appropriate and sufficiently high budget allocations to get the desired results. From the exceptionally admirable success ISRO achieved in the last nine years, it is clear that the government has raised the budget sanctioned for various space projects. In the decade from 2013 to 2023, India’s space budget increased by 123%. In 2013, it was Rs 5615 crores while in 2023, it has soared to Rs 12543 crores.

This surge in performance has also raised the launch rate of the Indian Space Research Organisation. Before 2014, it was 1.2 launch missions per year. Since 2014, ISRO has been launching an average of 5.7 missions per year.

The GoI also said that these efforts by ISRO are “igniting young minds and propelling them towards the cosmos.”

Even the partial successes of the ISRO missions have been a source of inspiration to the young researchers. Chandrayaan-2, which was launched in 2019 could not achieve a successful landing of Vikram Lander on the moon’s surface. However, the orbiter sent with the Chandrayaan -2 has been sending important data regarding the natural satellite of the earth since then.

ISRO has also undertaken a program to shape young scientists and nurture the talent hidden in the upcoming generations. This program is called Yuva Vigyani Karyakram – abbreviated as YUVIKA. In the last three years, 603 students attended this training program and the course has recorded a 100% placement rate. These workshops were held at Trivandrum, Jammu, and Agartala institutes.

In the next post, the government of India informed, “On November 25th, 2022, history was made with the establishment of the first private launchpad & mission control centre. Pioneering a new era of space exploration!”

Another remarkable feature of ISRO’s activities has been the participation of women scientists in its various missions. Taking this legacy ahead, ISRO inspired female students to make their own satellites and launch them into space. The collaborative brilliance of 750 female students, guided by Space Kidz, led to the historic SSLV-D2 launching three satellites. These three satellites are named – EOS-07, AzaadiSAT-2, and Janus-1.

Besides these achievements, in the last nine years, India became a signatory to the NASA-led accord – Artemis Accord. The objective of this accord is peaceful moon exploration. The data received by Chandrayaan-3 can be of great help for humans landing on the moon under this Artemis Accord. ISRO and NASA have also joined hands together to execute a Rs 470 crore project called NISAR satellites. This is the first joint hardware development project between the two agencies for earth observation missions.

ISRO’s success in the past nine years has been an inspiration to many space enthusiasts in the country to launch their start-ups related to space technology. The GoI said, “140 Start-ups Illuminate India’s Space Horizon since 2020. IN-SPACe creates an ecosystem of industry, academia & innovation, rewriting the narrative of space exploration.”

The journey of India’s space program in the last nine years has thus been a major game-changer in order to establish India as a leading player in the sector. The way ahead will be yet more interesting as India aims to take a closer look at Venus and Sun and ISRO prepares to send a ‘Gagan’naut into space in its next missions.