Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Haryana: Woman and her 6-month-old child attacked by a pet dog inside an elevator in a Gurugram society, FIR against owner

Jaswinder Singh, a British citizen and a resident of Unitech Fresco, filed a police complaint against the dog owner after his wife and son were injured in attack by the pet dog

Representational Image via Freepik
A domestic dog attacked a woman and a six-month-old child inside the elevator of a residential society in Sector 50 of Gurugram in Haryana which left them with severe wounds. The incident took place on 28 July night at Unitech Fresco.

The police registered a First Information report against the dog owner, named Vriti Loomba on 14 August at Sector 50 Police Station following the incident. The FIR was filed based on a complaint filed by Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Unitech Fresco and a citizen of the United Kingdom.

Jaswinder Singh, his wife and their son used the elevator from the 7th level to get down to the basement on 28 July at approximately 11:30 p.m., according to the complainant. The lift which also carried a Zomato delivery person halted at the fifth story. He stated, “We thought someone came to get into the lift but no one came. Our child started crying and suddenly a pet dog pounced on my wife and child and injured them badly.”

He further added, “The dog was off leash and I was trying to defend my family and delivery person Harish was also holding the door of the lift.” He charged that the pet owner allowed the occurrence to take place.

According to him, she eventually apologised for the occurrence, but several neighbourhood people bullied his family on a Whatsapp group. He asserted, “I want strict action against the dog owner.”

The FIR was launched under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to any animal) of the Indian Penal Code. According to a senior police officer, the matter is being probed.

