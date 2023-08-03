Central authorities and ministries have launched a massive crackdown on around 100 social media handles that have been exceedingly engaged and continuously participating in circulating misinformation about the Nuh violence. According to the police, they are utilising the disturbance in Haryana to forward their nefarious objective, which could weaken the law and order situation or further destabilise the peace in the state.

The accounts are dispersed over a number of social media platforms, including Twitter (now X). The center has already commenced the process of blocking them. News 18 quoted a senior government official saying that after a thorough review, some of them were blocked and others will soon face the repercussions.

Close to 100 of these accounts will be reportedly disabled after it has been determined that they are inciting violence and stirring public sentiment using audio-visual mediums. Analysis has revealed that their content has the capacity to provoke communities or groups and to promote violence.

The sources revealed that a thorough investigation by a central intelligence agency has revealed that they are provocative, distribute propaganda and stoked public emotions. Some of them which broadcast videos to a particular community on social media platforms were also identified by another department of the center. It will soon receive a list of the former so that restricting them can be initiated.

New incidents were reported on 2 August from Manesar and West Gurugram, as tensions in some areas of Haryana persisted. The city was mainly calm despite one incident in the western part of the city and two in Manesar.

The state government issued an order to halt internet access in the districts of Nuh, Faridabad, Sohna, Pataudi, Manesar, and Palwal till 5 August after evaluating the situation in a few regions. The district administration in Gurugram permitted schools to open in the Sohna subdivision.

As section 144 remains in place and the situation remains tense, the authorities are alert against any social media rumors that can spark fresh tension.

The investigation per the sources disclosed that a group had encouraged people to assemble at a particular location and time. Some handles were used to mobilize the crowd and instigate violence against a targeted community. The details and intelligence obtained by a central agency served as the basis for the report’s preparation.

Notably, a number of Muslim users carried out propaganda posts and drove their followers to attack the Jalabhishek Yatra organized by Hindus. Calls for violence against Hindus were made 2 days prior to the incident on July 31. They alleged that Gau Rakshak Monu Manesar was scheduled to be a part of the religious processions. An old video of him was also published, along with a bogus assertion that it was recent and a claim that he was the cause of the violence against Hindus.