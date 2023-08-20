On Monday (21 August), the BJP will mark the second death anniversary of Former UP CM Kalyan Singh as ‘Hindu Gaurav Diwas’ in Aligarh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the event commemorating the late Kalyan Singh at the Numaish Maidan in Aligarh.

हम सबके प्रिय श्रद्धेय बाबूजी कल्याण सिंह के द्वितीय पुण्यतिथि (21 अगस्त) के अवसर पर 'हिन्दू गौरव दिवस' कार्यक्रम का आयोजन नुमाइस ग्राउंड अलीगढ़ में किया जा रहा है। आप सभी महानुभावों का हम ह्रदय से स्वागत एवं अभिनन्दन करते हैं : @thisissanjubjp जी, बेसिक शिक्षा मंत्री यूपी सरकार pic.twitter.com/n8oOOERwmm — Hindu Gaurav Diwas (@GauravDiwas) August 20, 2023

BJP’s city unit president, Vivek Saraswat confirmed the development. Lauding Kalyan Singh as a staunch Hindu, Saraswat said, “Late Babuji (Kalyan Singh) epitomised Hindu pride. He willingly stepped down from his position as the CM in support of the cause of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi. We are observing the second death anniversary of Babuji as Hindu Gaurav Diwas. This day provides BJP workers with an opportunity to hear from senior party leaders, including Amit Shah.”

Other major attendees of the event may include BJP state president Bhupinder Singh, and deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

In the wake of this event, Rajveer Singh aka Raju Bhaiyya, who is the son of Kalyan Singh and serves as the MP from Etah, along with Sandeep Singh, Kalyan Singh’s grandson and a minister in the U.P. cabinet, conducted a review of the preparations on Sunday, August 20th.

Additionally, district magistrate (DM) Indra Vikram Singh and Aligarh’s senior superintendent of police (SSP Aligarh) Kalanidhi Naithani, held a series of meetings to ensure proper arrangements and security for the event.

The DM said, “The venue is being provided with three-tier security arrangements. Only individuals with valid passes will be permitted to attend the event. Additionally, the venue has been designated as a ‘No Flying Zone,’ and drones will not be allowed to fly near or above the venue on Monday.”

However, the administration has duly taken into consideration that Mondays during the Shravan month attract kanwariyas in large numbers and they start arriving as early as Sunday night. For that, they have made all the proper arrangements for the same.

As a precautionary measure, orders have been issued for the closure of schools in Aligarh city on Monday.

The public relations officer of AMU in Aligarh, Omar S Peerzada said, “In line with the directives from the Aligarh district administration, all schools affiliated with Aligarh Muslim University that offer classes up to the 12th grade are to remain closed on Monday.”

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh passed away two years ago. On his death anniversary, the state’s incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath come to Aligarh and stay there overnight. He was also part of the procession that carried the mortal remains of the former CM Kalyan Singh.

भारतीय राजनीति के सिरमौर स्पष्टवादिता और ठोस फैसले लेने वाले उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जिन्होंने जनकल्याण के प्रति अपने संपूर्ण जीवन को समर्पित कर दिया श्रद्धेय कल्याण सिंह जी की पुण्यतिथि पर भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। pic.twitter.com/xrkFtbEMf9 — Hindu Gaurav Diwas (@GauravDiwas) August 19, 2023

For those unversed, Kalyan Singh represented Atrauli, an assembly constituency in Aligarh, several times. Currently, his grandson Sandeep Singh represents Atrauli and he also holds a portfolio in the U.P. cabinet.