The Vishva Hindu Parishad has announced that it will be resuming the religious Brajmandal Jalabhishek Shobha Yatra which was disrupted following a violent attack by an Islamist mob in Nuh on 31st July. The Yatra will now resume on August 28.

“The Hindu Mahapanchayat during a meeting in Haryana’s Palwal has decided that on 28th August, we will complete the incomplete yatra which fell victim to the genocidal attack by jihadists and terrorists. It is our pledge that those killed by the mob get Rs 1 crore in compensation along with a government job while the injured get Rs 50 lakh,” Alok Bansal, VHP spokesperson said.

The Hindu group has also demanded an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). “100% compensation should be given to the Hindus whose shops, houses, and vehicles were damaged. Along with this, Nuh district, which has been used to conspire and make a hub of jihadi terrorism and a refuge for criminals in the last few decades, should be merged with Palwal and Gurugram,” the VHP has demanded.

A member of the Hindu Mahapanchayat, Ratan Singh said, “Permission (for the yatra) is usually taken before the commencement of such a yatra. Once permission is taken, it becomes the responsibility of the police to guarantee our security.”

A Hindu group had organized a Mahapanchayat in Palwal on 13th August after it was granted permission by the police. The Mahapanchayat was called to discuss the preparations to resume the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, which was disrupted in Nuh on 31 July after stone-pelting from Islamists led to the violence in different parts of Haryana including Gurugram.

The mega gathering was called by Sarv Hindu Samaj and was originally scheduled to take place in Nuh’s Kira hamlet, but was held in a village on the Palwal border after Nuh authorities denied permission for the event in the riot-affected district due to security concerns.

Islamist attack on 31st July in Nuh

Islamists unleashed mayhem during VHP’s Jalabhishek Yatra on the auspicious Monday (31st July) of the Sharavan month in Haryana’s Nuh district which later spread to various parts of Guragram. A total of 6 people, including 2 Home Guard personnel, were killed in this violence.

OpIndia accessed several FIRs registered in the case. One of the FIRs was registered on the complaint of Exemplee Head Constable (EHC) Rupesh Kumar under Sections 148, 149, 186, 332, 353, 307, 435, 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 54 and 59A of Arms Act. It was registered against Rahish, Farukh, Mohammed Saad, Dilshad, Injmamul, Hashim, Faruq, Arbaaz, and 700-800 unknown rioters.

EHC Rupesh Kumar is posted as CIA Staff, Nuh. In his complaint, EHC Rupesh Kumar said he was posted for duty at Mewat Religious Jalabhishek Yatra on 31st July with CIA Incharge Subhash, PSI Pradeep, constable Manoj, constable Indraraj and SPO Jaan Mohammed.

They were at Khedla Mod Jhanda Chowk with the Yatra when around 700-800 people of one community attacked the vehicles passing by and police personnel intending to kill. They had sticks, batons, stones, and illegal weapons in their hands.

Several Hindu shops and establishments were vandalized and torched, Hindus were attacked and killed, and many were stranded in the Nalhar Shiva Temple in the pre-planned attack.