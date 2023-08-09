On 31st July, a Muslim mob in Nuh of Mewat, Haryana, attacked thousands of Hindu devotees attending the Jalabhishek Yatra on Shravan Somvar. OpIndia accessed several FIRs registered in the case. One of the FIRs was registered on the complaint of Exemplee Head Constable (EHC) Rupesh Kumar under Sections 148, 149, 186, 332, 353, 307, 435, 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 54 and 59A of Arms Act. It was registered against Rahish, Farukh, Mohammed Saad, Dilshad, Injmamul, Hashim, Faruq, Arbaaz, and 700-800 unknown rioters.

Details of the FIR

EHC Rupesh Kumar is posted as CIA Staff, Nuh. In his complaint, EHC Rupesh Kumar said he was posted for duty at Mewat Religious Jalabhishek Yatra on 31st July with CIA Incharge Subhash, PSI Pradeep, constable Manoj, constable Indraraj and SPO Jaan Mohammed.

They were at Khedla Mod Jhanda Chowk with the Yatra when around 700-800 people of one community attacked the vehicles passing by and police personnel intending to kill. They had sticks, batons, stones and illegal weapons in their hands.

The police personnel moved to Gaushala turnaround to control the mob. SHO went out of the vehicle to stop the rioters. Other officials were trying to alleviate the situation. EHC Rupesh was inside the vehicle at that time. Suddenly, the mob charged at his vehicle and opened fire, intending to kill him. EHC Rupesh somehow managed to escape. The mob attacked him and burnt his vehicle.

In the FIR, it was mentioned that police arrested a few people and were in the process of recovering the illegal weapons.

On 31st August, a mob of hundreds of Muslim rioters attacked Hindu devotees participating in the Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh, Mewat of Haryana. At least six people were killed as a result of the riots.

During the investigation into the riots, OpIndia accessed over 25 FIRs and complaints that provided a clearer picture of what happened during the violence. Based on information available via FIRs, complaints and witnesses, the attack appeared pre-planned. OpIndia came across several videos posted two days before the Jalabhishek Yatra instigating Muslims against Hindus.

Muslims have claimed the riots happened because of Bajrang Dal activist and Gau Rakshak Monu Manesar. Old videos of Manesar were circulated to instigate Muslims saying he was going to Nuh that day. The video that was mostly circulated was from October 2022. Detailed reports can be checked here.

Furthermore, a cyber crime police station was attacked in Nuh. Police officials were injured. Home guards were killed. The rioters first shot one of the Bajrang Dal activists Abhishek, then his throat was slit and his head was crushed leading to his death.

OpIndia’s complete coverage of the Mewat Shobha Yatra Attack can be checked here.