A 23-year-old individual identified as Irshad Mumtaz Khan from Bihar has been arrested from Delhi for kidnapping a 17-year-old girl from Sewree.

The incident happened on July 23 when the girl left her house unannounced at about four in the afternoon. After two days of waiting in the hopes that she would return voluntarily, the parents decided to file a case of kidnapping against an unidentified person on July 25.

The cops started looking since it was most important to track down the minor. Police looked into the victim’s parents’ mobile phones, her house number, and the numbers of her friends; call data records (CDR) of all these numbers were gathered. The cops began looking into a certain number after noticing that the victim called it regularly.

The same man had taken the girl to Delhi by rail on the day she vanished, according to reports and CCTV footage. After that, a team was sent to Delhi, where they started the search operation alongside the local police stations.

Due to the suspect’s continuous moves, the police were unable to track down his specific location even though they had the suspect’s tower position. “We obtained his current CDR with the help of our technical team and found his most contacted number and the location of the same. During this we understood that the suspect was working at a bag factory, a little away from the main town,” said an official.

The accused was then nabbed by the police with the help of the local police. After the arrest, Khan confessed to the case.

Both, the accused and the girl were taken to Sewree police station in Delhi after they were presented at a municipal court. The accused was taken into custody on kidnapping allegations while the girl was returned to her parents.