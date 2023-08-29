Around August 27, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), or Islamist State, released the 28th issue of its propaganda magazine titled Voice of Khurasan. The magazine is published by the ISIS publication front al-Azaim Foundation. In the latest issue, ISIS spewed venom against Hindus, specifically in the backdrop of Nuh violence unleashed on the Hindus during the shobha yatra. They called for killing Hindus, burning their homes, shops and crops, and destroying idols of Hindu Gods in the name of Islam.

Furthermore, they also threatened Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij as the administration demolished illegal structures following Nuh violence. ISIS appeared to be fuming over the arrest of over 500 Islamists suspected to be involved in the anti-Hindu violence in Nuh. They also blamed Monu Manesar and Bittu Bajrangi for inciting violence despite the fact that police have already said they did not cause the violence.

Source: ISIS Magazine

OpIndia examined the latest issue of the magazine. In one of the chapters titled “Bring Back The Golden Ages of Crashing Idols”, ISIS called Hindus cowards and claimed they were not able to get rid of Muslim invaders, and it was only after the arrival of the British in the country that Muslim rule faded away. The article read, “The humiliation is the ultimate fate of the polytheists,” asserting those who worship multiple Gods deserve to be humiliated. Gloating over what happened to Somnath Temple and other Hindu temples at the hands of invaders, the article claimed Britishers managed to suppress Islamic rule only “because of the treachery of some imposters in the ranks of the Muslims”.

The article accused India and Hindus of oppressing and persecuting “innocent” Muslims. The propagandist author of the magazine targeted Hindus for fighting a legal battle to get the disputed structure at Gyanvapi back. Pointing out how the process of taking over the disputed structure at Ayodhya started, the article noted that the “Hindu polytheistic snakes are now gaining courage and raising their heads in India and all over the world against Islam and Muslims”.

As the Supreme Court of India allowed an archaeological survey of the disputed structure, they called the apex court “The Supreme Court of the Hindu Tawagheet”. According to Islam, Tawagheet is something that is worshipped for its own sake.

The article also called for “Jihad” against Hindus. It read, “There is way no out from this predicament and humiliation for the Muslims in India unless they respond to the call of jihad against these cowardly cow-worshipping Hindu filths.”

ISIS called for burning Hindus alive

In the next chapter, titled “Ibadaah of Bloodshed: the Ultimate Treatment of Hindus in This Worldy Life”, ISIS targetted Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij and accused him of allowing Hindu procession “armed with swords, knives and guns” through “Muslim majority areas” in Nuh. They also accused Monu Manesar and Bittu Bajrangi of inciting violence via videos on social media a few days before the procession. Notably, Police have categorically said both of them have no role in inciting violence.

Accusing Hindus of killing an Imam and demolishing 500 houses of Muslims, ISIS called Police personnel “dogs” for entering the houses of Muslims and arresting them. They accused police officials of “misbehaving” with Muslim women and girls. They also accused the Supreme Court of India of not taking any action to stop Hindu Yatras from passing through so-called Muslim areas.

Calling Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists “pigs”, ISIS threatened to kill Hindus. The article read, “We will avenge In Sha Allah each and every act of your injustice and oppression, and very soon we will let you taste your medicine as a lesson for your generations to come.”

Calling for revenge against Hindus, ISIS asked the Indian Islamists to “burn Hindus alive, burn their homes, markets, and crops” to ashes. They further asked to “kill them in their street, crush them using vehicles, mix poison in their water tanks and throw snakes in their processions.”

Source: ISIS magazine

ISIS quoted Meer Faisal

The fake news paddler Meer Faisal got a new feather in his cap as ISIS quoted him in the magazine. All three posts from Meer Faisal were shared on 30th July, which appeared to be the date ISIS “scrolled” through social media to create the magazine. The three posts quoted by ISIS were this, this and this. Their archived versions can be found here, here and here.

Source: ISIS Magazine

Who is Meer Faisal?

Meer Faisal is a propagandist and serial fake news peddler. OpIndia has extensively covered his lies over the years. In March 2023, he published a long thread claiming Hindus indulged in violence. There were a total of 24 tweets in the thread, with a total of 30 videos, from which the 21st tweet has been deleted now. OpIndia busted all the lies in the remaining tweets of the thread, which can be checked here.

In June 2022, OpIndia did a profile of Meer Faisal after he tweeted that “All non-Muslims are the same, that is Kaafir”, which can be checked here.

On 4th April 2022, Delhi Police booked Faisal and the news portal Article 14 for disseminating false information using the social media platform Twitter (now X). The false information was shared regarding The Hindu Mahapanchayat event organised by the Save India Foundation at the Burari ground in Delhi on April 3. He had claimed that five Muslim journalists, including him, were ‘assaulted’ at an event by a “Hindu” mob. News portal Article 14 had also tweeted, “5 journalists, 4 of them Muslim,1 on assignment for @Article14live, have been taken by police to the Mukherji Nagar police station in Delhi after a mob at #Hindu#dharamsansad (for which the police had declined permission) discovered their religion, attacked them & deleted videos”.

On 3rd June 2022, he claimed that a “Hindu mob” pelted stones when poor Muslims were merely shutting shops to protest against “blasphemous” statements by Nupur Sharma. To put things into perspective, a report has revealed that after Friday prayers, the Muslim mob began forcing Hindus in the Beconganj district to close their shops. When they objected, the enraged mob began throwing stones at Hindus. The Islamists insisted on knowing the names of the people, and those who were Hindus were attacked.

On 10th April 2022, he claimed that Hindus target Muslims during Hindu festivals and such festivals had become a ‘nightmare’festivalslims. He said, “Hindu festival have become a nightmare for the Muslims of India. Hindus can’t even celebrate their festivals without targeting Muslims. Laanat hai!”

In December 2021, Faisal took to Twitter to post a host of videos about a Bajrang Dal rally in Mewat to fearmonger about Hindu outfits trying to create a “communal divide between Hindus and Muslims of the area.

Meer Faisal stated in his Twitter thread that on the 12th of December, Bajrang Dal member Jeet Vashisht took to Facebook to post videos of a saffron rally in Nuh, the Muslim-majority area in Mewat. He said that Jai Shri Ram slogans were raised in front of Muslim households and that the rally was carried out with over 500 cars filled with “Hindutva supporters” who had entered the area to “saffronise” Mewat.

On the contrary, the police confirmed that the rally was peaceful and no untoward incident was reported. Interestingly, the rally had happened with due permission of the Police, which Faisal ignored.

Nuh Shobhayatra Attack

On 31st July, a mob of hundreds of Muslim rioters attacked Hindu devotees participating in the Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh, Mewat of Haryana. At least six people were killed as a result of the riots.

Furthermore, a cyber crime police station was attacked in Nuh. Police officials were injured. Home guards were killed. The rioters first shot one of the Bajrang Dal activists Abhishek, then his throat was slit and his head was crushed leading to his death.

During the investigation into the riots, OpIndia accessed over 25 FIRs and complaints that provided a clearer picture of what happened during the violence. Based on information available via FIRs, complaints and witnesses, it appeared that the attack was planned. OpIndia came across several videos posted two days before the Jalabhishek Yatra that were instigating Muslims against Hindus.

OpIndia’s complete coverage of the Mewat Shobha Yatra Attack can be checked here.