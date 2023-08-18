Friday, August 18, 2023
Kanpur: Tuition teacher Mohammed Aamir arrested for showing sexual videos to minor girls, touching them inappropriately

According to the reports, the accused was appointed for home tuition by family members of two victim minor girls, one studying in the 9th class and the other one in the 5th class. The accused would come home and show the girls sexual videos, further touching them inappropriately.

Kanpur: 'Tuition teacher' Mohammed Aamir arrested for showing minor girls porn, touching them inappropriately
Image- video of arrest viral on social media
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday, August 17 arrested a tuition teacher identified as Mohammed Aamir for showing minor girls porn videos on his phone and also for touching them inappropriately. The police investigated his phone to reveal that it contained several derogatory videos. The phone has now been recovered by the police.

According to the reports, the accused was appointed for home tuition by family members of two victim minor girls, one studying in the 9th class and the other one in the 5th class. The accused would come home and show the girls sexual videos, further touching them inappropriately.

This continued for several days. However, the incident came to the fore after one of the girls informed about the videos to her mother who then raised an alarm in the family. The family members then happened to check the phone of the accused and found several objectionable videos in it.

The mother of the girls commented on the issue and said that the accused was teaching the girls for around 5 years. “He has been coming to our place to teach the girls for 5 years now. Earlier he used to give home tuitions only to the elder one. Recently my younger daughter began attending his sessions. The girls were behaving weirdly for the past few days. I asked them but they seemed scared. Later I forced them to speak about what was wrong. It is then that we came to know about the videos,” she said.

Meanwhile, the father of the girls stated that the accused had tainted the relationship between a teacher and a student. Meanwhile the tuition teacher has stated that the allegations against him are wrong.

Reports mention that the accused was beaten by the family members after they knew the truth. Later they called the police. After the primary investigation, the police arrested the accused and booked him under the relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO.

