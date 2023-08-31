The All India Lawyers Association for Justice (AILAJ) has written to the Karnataka Bar Council seeking the cancellation of a talk by Supreme Court lawyer J Sai Deepak on the Uniform Civil Code. The event has been organised by the Karnataka State Bar Council.

The letter by the AILAJ dated 26th August reads, “We are shocked to learn that the Karnataka State Bar Council is organising a talk titled, Uniform Civil Code: Pros and Cons with Advocate Sai Deepak slated to speak as the main speaker. The main speaker proposed for the event is known to be a staunch supporter of India being turned into a Hindu Rashtra, a proposition that runs afoul of our constitutional democracy.”

The letter has been signed by about 30 lawyers. The organisation introduces itself with the typical jargon used by the left-liberal Islamist ecosystem, in the About page section of its website. It is only at the end of the section that it says “AILAJ is also concerned with the welfare of lawyers and law students.”

Further in its letter to the Karnataka Bar Council, the AILAJ has used several creative adjectives for Sai Deepak including “islamophobe”. The letter also targets the SC lawyer for his interview with Beer Biceps fame Ranveer Allahabadia, who was also attacked by the coterie for his interviews with cabinet ministers and pro-Hindu voices.

The letter reads, “Advocate Sai Deepak who is the guest (in the interview) proposes several conspiracy theories, makes false claims and hate speech towards minorities.” The organisation took special offence to J Sai Deepak’s now viral answer on the question “Three Indians that should leave India and never return and why.” He answered saying, “Barkha Dutt, Irfan Habib, and Romila Thapar.”

The AILAJ in its letter has hit out at Sai Deepak by defending Romila Thapar and Irfan Habib as “world-renowned historians”, and Barkha Dutt as a “noted senior journalist”. The response itself exposes the AILAJ’s ill-intentions.

The letter ends with a typical “India is witnessing unprecedented vilification of and attacks on minorities” rant.

The group called for the cancellation of the event or sought an alternative set of speakers. In a tweet responding to the same, Chairman of the Karnataka State Bar Council Law Academy, S Basavaraj said that the programme is not one-sided.

All India Lawyers Association for Justice and its support for anti-nationals

The All India Lawyers Association for Justice has openly sympathised with the anti-Hindu Stan Swamy, a declared Maoist and PFI apologist who was charged with conspiring to instigate caste violence in Bhima Koregaon violence on 1st January 2018.

An article on Stan Swamy by AILAJ concludes saying, “AILAJ pays tribute to Fr Stan Swamy by reiterating its resolve to fight for the repeal of UAPA and all draconian laws, and for the release of all human rights advocates and activists targeted and jailed by the present majoritarian Union government.”

The lawyer’s group has objected to the ban on Hijab inside school premises in Karnataka. In March last year, it had written to the Karnataka High Court asking it to revert the order upholding the then BJP government’s decision to ban the religious veil inside schools.

The group of lawyers, legal professionals and law students has also frequently raised its voice against Hindu activists and organisations, demanding action for talking against Islamist Jihadi terrorists.

The group has also made its support for the now-banned Islamic group PFI clear. During the raids on PFI before it was banned, AILAJ had claimed that it was a case of weaponising investigative agencies. The group had said that the raids were a conscious attempt to spread Islamophobia among the public and demonise Muslims as a community, and there was no evidence against PFI.

It had said, “We also believe this is a conscious attempt to spread Islamophobia among the public and demonise Muslims as a community, which is already reeling under an all-out attack by the RSS-BJP, using the state apparatus as state-sponsored mob violence,”

The group has called the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabhaan act of political vendetta, which was done following a court order and as per the Supreme Court’s order. The group keeps writing to the Supreme Court alleging ethnic cleansing of Muslims in various parts of the country.