On the 1st of August, a Muslim woman entered a religious event of the Jain community and created a ruckus while a Jain monk was addressing the Dharma Sabha. Asking him to get off the stage, she started passing lewd and objectionable comments on Jain Muni. When women from the Jain community approached her and tried to explain things and calm her down, she got infuriated.

Afterwards, the women from the Jain community caught her and they took her to the police at Kotwali police station.

The shocking incident took place at #Katni MP.

Where digamber #Jainmuni aastik sagarji Maharaj was giving pravachan peacefully, suddenly a Muslim lady entered the premises & started abusing him with some really bad language.

Said hum Muslim hai

Currently, the Chaturmas of Digambar Saints are going on in Katni, Madhya Pradesh. In this, a Jain monk resides in one place and preaches the society for a period of four months (chaturmas). In the wake of Chaturmas, people from the Jain community gathered at the Jain Boarding School in the Katni district in the morning hours. While the people were listening to the discourses of Jain Muni Astik Sagar Maharaj, a Muslim woman entered there and started shouting and making foul comments.

Later, she started abusing Jain Muni and asked him to get off the stage. When the Jain community tried to pacify the Muslim woman, she started passing more indecent and lewd comments. Watching the indecent behaviour of the woman toward Astik Muni, women from the Jain community approached her and explain things and calm her down, however, she got infuriated.

After, the women from the Jain community gathered at the religious event, caught the Muslim woman, and brought her to the police station. In the police station as well, the Muslim woman kept making indecent and objectionable comments in the presence of police personnel. The Jain community informed the police that the objectionable and lewd comments of the Muslim woman had hurt their religious sentiments.

However, when the higher officials of the department delayed, the Jain community blocked the main road in front of the Kotwali police station and staged a protest demanding action.

Meanwhile, CSP Vijay Pratap Singh, Kotwali TI Ajay Singh, MLA Mudwara Sandeep Jaiswal, and BJP District President Deepak Tandon reached there. They assuaged the people from the Jain community and assured them that proper action would be taken in this case.

During the discussions, the Jain community noted that the acts of insulting religious sentiments of Jain believers have been spiralling in the recent past.

The locals stated that if the mental condition of the Muslim woman is not good, the police should send her for medical treatment. However, if that woman intentionally insulted their religious sentiments, strict action should be taken against her.

The Jain community asked police officials and public representatives that proper arrangements should be made for their protection and security.

Afterward, MLA asked the Police to maintain adequate police and traffic system in the ongoing Chaturmas program at two places in the Katni district.