Sunday, August 6, 2023
Updated:

Maharashtra: Drunken Ishtiaq Khan bites friend Rahul Lohar in the neck to drink blood, Rahul kills him by smashing his head with a stone

During a drinking session, Ishtiaq Khan surprisingly expressed an unusual desire to drink blood and proceeded to bite Rahul Lohar's neck.

OpIndia Staff
Accused Rahul Lohar
5

The peaceful city of Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune in Maharashtra was shaken by a horrifying incident that left the community in shock and disbelief. A bizarre and macabre desire to consume blood culminated in a tragic outcome, resulting in the death of a man. The shocking incident took place in Bhosari area of ​​Pimpri Chinchwad district of Maharashtra.

The incident occurred on Thursday, 3rd August 2023, in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra. The accused, identified as 24-year-old Rahul Lohar, killed his friend 26-year-old Ishtiaq Khan after Khan bit his neck to drink blood when they were drinking together along with two other friends.

During the drinking session, Ishtiaq Khan surprisingly expressed an unusual desire to drink human blood. However, he didn’t stop at merely expressing his desire, he proceeded to bite Rahul Lohar’s neck. This shocking act led to a confrontation between the two friends. Fearing for his safety, Rahul managed to break free from the predicament and hastily walked away from the scene.

However, the situation took a darker turn when Rahul, consumed by anger and vengeance, returned to seek retribution from Ishtiaq Khan. Under the influence of alcohol and emotions, Rahul returned to the place at around 11.30 PM where Ishtiaq along with a friend were sleeping. He ominously uttered, “you want to drink my blood? I will not let you live now.” Armed with a large stone, he mercilessly struck Istaq Khan’s head, resulting in the tragic death of his friend.

The Bhosari MIDC police swiftly responded to the incident and apprehended Rahul Lohar, taking him into custody. As investigations unfolded, it was revealed that both the victim and the accused had a history of criminal activity.

Assistant Police Inspector Somnath Panchal is overseeing the ongoing investigation to uncover every detail surrounding this tragic occurrence. The authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice and a comprehensive understanding of the events leading up to the incident.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

