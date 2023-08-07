A day after The New York Times published a report, revealing how the leftist propaganda organisation NewsClick received funds from a Chinese Communist Party supporter, netizens slammed ‘journalist’ turned Youtuber Abhisar Sharma on Sunday (August 6).

Popular Twitter user Ankur Singh wrote, “Shocking! New York Times investigation reveals NewsClick media portal in which @abhisar_sharma works is funded by China to do propaganda in India. Don’t forget Congress supports and promotes @newsclickin. Why? Because of Chinese MoU?”

“After India now even investigations in US tells NewsClick media where lipstick YouTuber @abhisar_sharma works is funded by China to do propaganda in India,” tweeted another user (@ChillamChilli).

“How’s The josh, Abhisar Sharma. In 2021, ED probed media portal NewsClick & found its funding linked to China. At that time, leftists called it attack on freedom of press Now, after 2 years, leftists favorite New York Times (NYT) also reported that NewsClick is funded by China. Funded for Chinese propaganda?What Newsclick was doing by Chinese Funding?” another user inquired.

Popular user (@IamGMishra) slammed Abhisar Sharma for being a ‘traitor (gaddar)’. He tweeted, “Shame on @abhisar_sharma for taking Chinese money & running propaganda against India. India Ka #Gaddar! You will not see any tweet from liberals & Congressi against #NewsClick & [email protected] (pimp) Abhisar: Sab Chor hai [email protected]! (all of them are thieves).”

“USA media investigation reveals NewsClick is funded by China to do propaganda in India. Can @abhisar_sharma explain the remittance received by @newsclickin classified as FDI of Rs 9.59 cr from April 2018, and another of Rs 20.92 cr, shown as receipts for “export of services”?” asked Rishi Bagree.

Twitter user ‘Star Boy’ wrote, “Newsclick – China Link (Expose). Is Indian portal Newsclick working for Chinese propaganda? Is Abhisar Sharma a Chinese agent? Was China behind Bhima Koregaon Violence? What is Digipub cartel? Role of Congress”

It must be mentioned that Abhisar Sharma features regularly on NewsClick videos wherein he is seen either defending the Congress party or furthering anti-India narratives.

The Chinese government is infamous for swaying public opinion in its favour through its propaganda machinery, which ranges from educational institutes to media publications.

Abhisar Sharma regularly features in propaganda videos of NewsClick

NewsClick is financed by Chinese Communist Party supporter

On Saturday (August 5), The New York Times published a detailed article, revealing the ties of an American businessman with the Chinese government and his financial support to an Indian leftist propaganda outlet named NewsClick.

According to the US-based newspaper, a millionaire named Neville Roy Singham is funding several news publications across the world (including India) to peddle Chinese propaganda.

“What is less known, and is hidden amid a tangle of nonprofit groups and shell companies, is that Mr. Singham works closely with the Chinese government media machine and is financing its propaganda worldwide,” the article stated.

The New York Times pointed out that Singham has been successful in disseminating Chinese government talking points under the pretext of ‘progressive advocacy’ in countries such as India, Brazil, South Africa and the United States.

Screengrab of the news report by The New York Times

Neville Roy Singham, who holds strong ties with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), is at the forefront of China’s smokeless war.

In its article, The New York Times stated, “Under the rule of Xi Jinping, China has expanded state media operations, teamed up with overseas outlets and cultivated foreign influencers. The goal is to disguise propaganda as independent content.”

It further added, “The result is a seemingly organic bloom of far-left groups that echo Chinese government talking points, echo one another, and are echoed in turn by the Chinese state media.”

During its investigation, the American newspaper found that Neville Roy Singham had financed an India-based leftist propaganda outlet named NewsClick. It noted that the news outlet had repeated the talking points of the CCP in the past.

“In New Delhi, corporate filings show, Mr. Singham’s network financed a news site, NewsClick, that sprinkled its coverage with Chinese government talking points. “China’s history continues to inspire the working classes,” one video said,” noted The New York Times.