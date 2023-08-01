On Tuesday, August 1, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided two premises linked to UK-based controversial NGO Khalsa Aid’s India chapter. The raids started simultaneously at Rishi Colony and a house at Shera Wala Gate in Patiala, Punjab, at around 6 AM and continued until the afternoon.

Furthermore, NIA conducted other raids in Amritsar, Mohali and Muktsar districts. Notably, the Mohali raid was at the house of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist Paramjit Singh Pamma located in Phase 3B2. At Pamma’s house, NIA reached at 6 AM and remained there till 10:30 AM. They questioned his parents during the raid.

Pamma is one of the most wanted on NIA’s list for his involvement in various terrorist activities, including the murder of Rashtriya Sikh Sangat (RSS affiliate organisation) president Rulda Singh. He was shot dead in Patiala in August 2009.

A Khalsa Aid representative said the reason behind the raid was unclear. NIA only questioned Amarpreet Singh and his family members. Though Patiala Police accompanied NIA officials, they were not part of the questioning.

In a statement, Amarpreet Singh said he answered all the questions asked by NIA officials. He has been summoned to visit the NIA office in Delhi on 3rd August. Amarpreet Singh said NIA asked him if Khalsa Aid was involved in anti-national activities.

They asked about the funding and volunteers. NIA has asked for documents related to Khalsa Aid that Singh must take to the NIA office. They seized Singh’s phone and some documents related to Khalsa Aid. He claimed such actions by agencies would lower the morale of Khalsa Aid members indulged in volunteer work.

NIA’s investigation against Khalsa AID

During farmer protests in 2021, Khalsa Aid came under NIA’s radar for its involvement in some “volunteer service” at the protest sites after NIA registered a case against Sikhs for Justice under UAPA. It was alleged SFJ was pumping funds into farmer protests via NGOs to propagate its so-called Referendum 2020 for a separate Sikh state. While the protests against the now-repealed three farm laws were happening at the Delhi border, NIA summoned Khalsa Aid representatives and others, including leaders of farmer unions, farmers, activities, and journalists from Punjab and Haryana. However, their appearance was put on hold due to the ongoing protests.

Khalsa Aid’s chief Ravi Singh is a staunch Khalistan supporter and has repeatedly spoken against the PM Modi-led government of India.