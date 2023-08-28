On 29th of August 2023, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will unveil the world’s first 100 per cent ethanol-fueled Toyota Innova car. The minister provided the information while addressing a program on Monday, 28th August 2023.

Nitin Gadkari said, “On August 29, I am going to launch the popular (Toyota) Innova car on 100 per cent ethanol.” Significantly, this vehicle will mark the world’s first introduction of an electric flex-fuel automobile adhering to BS-VI (Stage-II) standards.

During the program, Nitin Gadkari shared that his engagement with biofuels began in 2004 following a surge in petrol prices in India. He subsequently visited Brazil to explore this avenue. Gadkari said he believes that biofuels possess transformative potential, offering substantial savings in foreign exchange spent on petroleum imports.

Nitin Gadkari said, “If we want to become Atamnirbhar (self-reliant) we have to bring this oil import to zero. At present it is ₹16 lakh crore. This is a big loss to the economy. India needs to take more sustainable measures as pollution is a big problem in the country.”

Gadkari further said, “We have taken a lot of (sustainability) initiatives but we need to take more because pollution is a problem. Ecology and the environment are very important.”

He added, “We need to reduce air and water pollution. We have to improve the quality of water in our rivers. This is a big challenge. We need to protect our ecology and environment.”

Furthermore, Nitin Gadkari revealed that a range of road projects, valued at ₹65,000 crore, are anticipated to reach completion by the year’s end. This encompasses the construction of the Dwarka Expressway as well.

The union minister also highlighted the detrimental consequences of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, attributing them to cancer-like ailments. He holds the view that organic farming holds the potential to generate substantial prosperity while steering us towards sustainability.

He concluded by saying, “We need to educate people to change waste into wealth. The logistic cost would come down to nine per cent from 14 to 16 per cent at present with the construction of more highways.”