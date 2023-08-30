On August 29, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that no permission would be required to give Azaan or the call for Islamic prayer from mosques on Jummah and during Ramzan. The new initiative by the New York Police Department (NYPD) aims to “support and facilitate the Islamic call to public prayer at regularly prescribed times each Friday and during the holy month of Ramadan,” an official press release read.

Earlier, a special permit was required to publicly broadcast the Azaan, on Fridays (Jummah) or during Ramzan, however, under the new rules, Mosques will not be required to obtain the permit for the same.

Mayor Adams while making the announcement said that there was a feeling among the Muslims that they were not allowed to amplify their calls for prayer and thus the city administration decided to cut the “red tape” and allow the mosques and houses of worship to freely amplify their call to prayer on Fridays and during Ramadan without a permit necessary.

We're cutting red tape and saying clearly that mosques and houses of worship are free to amplify their call to prayer on Fridays and during Ramadan without a permit necessary.



“We want our brothers and sisters of Muslim faith to know that they are free to live their faith in New York City because, under the law, we will all be treated equally. Our administration is proud to finally get this done,” Mayor Adams remarked.

Meanwhile, New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban described the move to allow Azaan calls without permission as part of the NYPD’s community engagement and ongoing crime-fighting initiatives.

“This important work, being led by our NYPD Community Affairs Bureau, is a fundamental service to the ideas of religious freedom, understanding, and sustained peace and prosperity for all,” said NYPD Commissioner Caban.

“Our hardworking police officers know that our diversity — our rich blend of varying backgrounds and experiences — is what often makes us stronger. The NYPD’s proud embrace of this idea is at the heart of our robust community outreach, our crime-fighting efforts, and our ongoing public safety mission,” Caban added.

Interestingly, it is hard to comprehend how allowing Azaan calls on Fridays and during Ramzan will help the city police in their “crime fighting” efforts and facilitate their public safety mission.

The Community Affairs division of the New York police department will work with mosques to disseminate the updated guidelines and ensure that devices used to broadcast the adhan are adjusted to suitable decibel levels. According to the mayor’s office, houses of worship can transmit up to 10 decibels above the ambient sound level.

With regard to the timings for the call to prayer, the press release stated, “A mosque or masjid can broadcast the call to prayer every Friday between 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM as well as during the sunset prayers every evening during Ramadan.”