Amidst the tensions brewing between the United States and Pyongyang over US Army soldier Private Travis King who darted into the North Korean border last month, reports have emerged that North Korea has issued its first response to requests for information on the US soldier’s whereabouts. Pyongyang has confirmed the custody of Travis King, the BBC quoted the UN Command as confirming.

The UN Command declared that it will withhold further information regarding Pyongyang’s response at this time.

It stated that it “did not want to interfere with the efforts to bring him home”.

The response, though, suggests Pyongyang might be prepared to begin negotiations.

According to the report, the UN Command, which oversees the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), had sought information on Private 2nd Class (PV2) Travis King using its direct phone line to the North Korean Army (KPA) in the Joint Security Area.

“KPA has responded to the United Nations Command with regards to PV2 King. In order not to interfere with our efforts to get him home, we will not go into details at this time,” a statement said.

Notably, the North Koreans had previously acknowledged the request but this is the first time they have responded, confirming that the US soldier is in their custody.

Travis King’s kin fear conspiracy

On Wednesday, August 2, Jaqueda Gates, King’s sister told the media that she suspected some “deep conspiracy” behind the disappearance of her brother Travis King.

Jaqueda Gates, King’s sister, told in an interview with CNN that the family has not received more information about her brother’s whereabouts, but said that he is “not the type to just disappear.”

“So, that’s why I feel like the story is deeper than that,” she said, adding: “I don’t I don’t believe that you just do vanished and ran away.”

US Soldier Private Travis King who crossed into North Korea faces disciplinary action

On 18th July, Pentagon said 23-year-old King crossed into North Korea “wilfully and without authorisation” while on an orientation tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA) which is located on the border between Seoul and Pyongyang. King is a Cavalry Scout with the Korean Rotational Force, part of the US security commitment to South Korea.

Private Travis T King joined the US Army in January 2021 and was originally assigned to an element of the US 1st Armored Division. He was administratively attached to a unit in the 4th Infantry Division.

Reuters, quoting a South Korean court ruling, reported that Private King pleaded guilty to assault and destruction of public goods following an incident in October following which he was fined 5 million won ($4,000). King is said to have punched a man in the face at a club on 25th September but the case was settled. He was then allegedly involved in another brawl. When questioned, the report says, King continued his “aggressive behaviour” and gave no answers.

Private King also reportedly caused damage amounting to 584,000 won. He paid 1 million won for damaging a police vehicle.

US officials reportedly said that King’s military detention had concluded on 10th July and he was transported to the airport to return to his home unit in the United States to face additional disciplinary measures and a possible discharge from the military. King fled while after passing alone through the security gate at the airport. King had claimed to the airline crew that his passport was missing and was able to return to the main terminal from the gate.

King managed to join a pre-booked group tour of the demilitarized zone on the border on Tuesday. With the tour group, he went to a border truce village named Panmunjeom, in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. During the tour, he suddenly ran across the border crossing the demilitarized zone, catching everyone by surprise. US and South Korean soldiers tried to stop him, but he had already vanished behind buildings by then.

For the uninitiated, the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separates the two Koreas and is one of the most heavily fortified areas in the world. It’s encircled by electric and barbed wire fencing, landmines, and security cameras. Armed security guards are expected to be on duty around the clock.

The DMZ has separated the two countries since the Korean War in the 1950s, in which the United States backed South Korea. The war ended with an armistice, which means that the two sides are still technically at war. Thousands of US troops remain in the South.