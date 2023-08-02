Nuh, Haryana: Ahsan Mewati ‘Pakistani’ incites Muslims, threatens to kill Monu Manesar, celebrates attack by Islamists post violence

Amid the Nuh violence in Haryana which erupted after the Islamists attacked the Jalabhishek procession organized by Hindus, a YouTube video has come to the fore in which the host who identifies himself as Ahsan Mewati Pakistani is seen inciting the Mewati Muslims to create violence and kill Bajrang Dal’s Monu Manesar.

The video was posted a day before the violence in which Ahsan stated that the Hindus should not be spared at all. “This Monu Manesar is coming to Mewat. He should be killed. Why are Mewatis so scared? These Hindus should be beaten and taught a lesson,” Ahsan could be heard saying.

The video host who is resident of Mewat region in Haryana seems to be in love with Pakistan as he has added ‘Pakistani’ to the name of his YouTube channel. Ahsan in the video further abused Hindus and used derogatory language for Hindu women. He said that Muslims are not scared even after they slit the throats of people.

“Mewatis have become aggressive now. I request all the Meo Muslims to keep the aggression alive and kill him (Monu Manesar). Ya to maro ya to maaro (kill or die),” Ahsan could be heard saying in the video that has gone viral over the social media now.

He further says that if Monu Manesar comes, he should not be allowed to go back on his own feet. He incites Meo Muslims of Mewat to take revenge for Junaid, Nasir etc and says that the Meo Mawatis should now rise up to fight. “Hindus cower when they see the tip of a sword. But we Meo Muslims can go on stabbing and slashing, we don’t have fear.”

He even mentions and supports what Congress MLA Mamman Khan says.

Ahsan Mewati celebrated the attack by Islamists in Nuh

Ahsan Mewati Pakistani seems to have started a YouTube channel in the year 2019 and has more than 80,000 online subscribers. He has posted around 272 videos till date in which he claims to be showcasing the Mewati culture. However, in the latest video that he published on August 1 after the violence, he could be seen celebrating the attack by Islamists and indicated that Hindus deserved to be attacked.

“Meo Muslims are aggressive. Do not challenge us. This is what happens when Meos are challenged,” he said. He further continued to abuse Hindus and said that they deserved to be attacked.

Further, Ahsan posted another video on the same day saying that it was blissful to see Islamists attacking the procession organized by Hindus. He also said that the violent cries of ‘Allahu Akhbar’ provided peace to his soul.

“The slogans of Allahu Akhbar were amazing. They just touched the soul. Monu Manesar deserves to be killed,” he said further celebrating the attack saying, “Majo aa gayo, majo aa gayo (I enjoyed it).”

Ahsan abused Hindus, insulted Hindu idols

In the earlier videos posted on his YouTube channel, Ahsan could be seen abusing Hindus who believe in Lord Rama. He said that Hindus can never make Akhand Bharat. The Pakistani host also abused Hindu tradition and said that Islam was the greatest of all religions.

“These people want Akhand Bharat? That is never going to happen. Islam is the greatest of all religions. What you people do is create your own Gods and worship them. What if I break that idol? Will that even protect itself? How can it protect you then? You all are kafirs and deserve to be in hell,” he said addressing the video to all the Hindus.

In one of his old videos, Ahsan claimed that he is from Mewat, Pakistan. However, several social media handles claimed that this ‘Pakistani’ YouTuber hails from Alwar, Rajasthan. The Alwar Police took cognizance of the event and confirmed that Ahsan had no connection with Alwar, Rajasthan. The location of the host of the video at present remains unverified. The Cyber Cell is said to have been looking into the matter as per Alwar Police.

The left ecosystem is trying hard to portray the Muslim community as victims.



In this thread,I'm going to share inciting videos from the Muslim side.



Let's start with 'Ahsan Mewati,' a Pakistani YouTuber currently located in Alwar, Rajasthan. He incited riots and promoted the… pic.twitter.com/ck9XZbaWMg — THE INTREPID 🇮🇳 (@Theintrepid_) August 2, 2023

उक्त सम्बन्ध में अभी तक की जांच से अलवर से कोई सम्बन्ध नहीं मिला है।

साइबर सेल द्वारा जांच कराई जाएगी व विधि सम्मत कानूनी कार्यवाही की जाएगी। — Alwar Police (@AlwarPolice) August 2, 2023

Monu Manesar blames Congress MLA Mamman Khan

Notably, Monu Manesar has denied any involvement in the clashes and has said that he was not even present in the Yatra. He has blamed the Congress MLA Mamman Khan for the Nuh violence and stated that he extended support to the Islamists who attacked the procession.

What happened in Nuh that day?

It was reported earlier that several devotees were stuck at various locations including Nuh temples, chowk, and near the police station after the mob raising slogans of “Allahu Akbar” attacked the Yatra in a planned attack. Following the violence, VHP president Alok Kumar had urged the police and administration to quickly rescue the devotees stressing that the yatra is an annual affair and this year it was targeted in a planned and organised manner.

The VHP members also highlighted that the mob had targeted the procession in an organised manner as a result of this many devotees had turned hostage finding shelter to protect themselves from stone pelting and gunshots. According to media reports, around 2500 people had taken shelter in a temple near Gurugram.

However, the Nuh Police informed to OpIndia on August 1 that all the Hindus who were trapped in the temple were rescued and escorted home. A total of 5 people, including 2 Home Guard personnel, were killed in this violence. The others who have been brutally killed have been identified as Bajrang Dal activist Abhishek Rajput and sweet shop worker Shakti Saini. A Maulana named Hafiz Saad of the Sector 57 mosque in Gurugram has been among the deceased too.

Details from the violence are still emerging. This is a developing story.