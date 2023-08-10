On 31st July, a Muslim mob in Nuh of Mewat, Haryana, attacked thousands of Hindu devotees attending the Jalabhishek Yatra on Shravan Somvar. OpIndia accessed several FIRs registered in the case. One of the FIRs in the case was registered on the complaint of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shiv Kumar Arya under Sections 148, 149, 379B, 435, 427 and 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). As per the complaint, Arya’s oil mill was burnt to ashes, and he suffered a loss of around Rs 1,53,18,000 due to the arson.

Details of the FIR

In his complaint, Arya said he owns an edible oil mill at Badkali crossing on Punhana Road in the village Nagina under the Nagina police station area, district Nuh, Haryana. On 31st July, Arya was at his shop when around 2 PM, Muslim rioters started damaging and burning shops in the market. Arya closed the shop and rushed back home for his safety. At around 3 PM, Muslims reached his shop and broke down the locks and shutter.

They looted oil cans from the shop and burnt down one pickup truck, motorbike and swift car parked outside the mill. Then, they burnt his oil mill. 250 bags of mustard seeds, 100 quintals of mustard cakes, 20 quintals of wheat bran, and 170 quintals of oil were destroyed in the fire. The whole building suffered severe damage due to the arson.

At around 7 PM, the fire brigade reached the spot and controlled the fire by 8 PM. Arya suffered losses of over Rs 1.5 crore due to the arson. He accused Muslim rioters of burning his shop because he is a BJP leader and demanded strict action against the accused behind it.

Nuh Shobhayatra attack

On 31st July, a mob of hundreds of Muslim rioters attacked Hindu devotees participating in the Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh, Mewat of Haryana. At least six people were killed as a result of the riots.

During the investigation into the riots, OpIndia accessed over 25 FIRs and complaints that provided a clearer picture of what happened during the violence. Based on information available via FIRs, complaints and witnesses, it appeared that the attack was pre-planned. OpIndia came across several videos posted two days before the Jalabhishek Yatra instigating Muslims against Hindus.

Muslims have claimed the riots happened because of Bajrang Dal activist and Gau Rakshak Monu Manesar. Old videos of Manesar were circulated to instigate Muslims saying he was going to Nuh on that day. The video that was mostly circulated was from October 2022. Detailed reports can be checked here.

Furthermore, a cyber crime police station was attacked in Nuh. Police officials were injured. Home guards were killed. The rioters first shot one of the Bajrang Dal activists Abhishek, then his throat was slit and his head was crushed leading to his death.

