Monday, August 7, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPakistan has decided to send its cricket team to India for the ICC Word...
News ReportsSportsCricket
Updated:

Pakistan has decided to send its cricket team to India for the ICC Word Cup, says Pakistani foreign ministry

However, the Pakistani foreign ministry added that it has “deep concerns about the security of its Cricket Team” in India.

OpIndia Staff
18

The Pakistani government has finally decided to allow its cricket team to visit India to participate in the upcoming world cup. In a press release issued on 6th August, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it has decided to send its Cricket Team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, because it maintains that “sports should not be mixed with politics”.

The press release said, “Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations. Pakistan’s decision shows its constructive and responsible approach vis-à-vis India’s intransigent attitude, as the latter had refused to send its Cricket Team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.”

However, the foreign ministry added that it has “deep concerns about the security of its Cricket Team” in India. “We are conveying these concerns to the International Cricket Council and the Indian authorities. We expect that full safety and security of Pakistan Cricket Team will be ensured during its visit to India,” the ministry added in the statement.

Earlier, Pakistan had said that if India does not visit Pakistan to play matches, it will also not send its team to India. They had asked their matches to be held in Sri Lanka or Bangladesh. However, ICC scheduled Pakistan’s matches in India, including the much-anticipated match against India in Ahmedabad.

Later the Pakistan Cricket Board agreed to play their matches in India. It will play against Sri Lanka and Netherlands in Hyderabad, Australia and New Zealand in Bengaluru, Afghanistan and South Africa in Chennai, England and Bangladesh in Kolkata.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Manipur: NDA partner Kuki People’s Alliance withdraws support from N Biren Singh government

OpIndia Staff -
The KPA has written a letter to the governor announcing their withdrawal of support to the N Biren Singh led Manipur govt
News Reports

Indian leftist propaganda outlet, NewsClick, is financed by Chinese Communist Party supporter, reveals NYT investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The New York Times pointed out that Singham has been successful in disseminating Chinese government talking points under the pretext of 'progressive advocacy' in countries such as India, Brazil, South Africa and the United States.

Nuh violence: 25 Rohingyas arrested by Haryana Police as the crackdown on rioters continues

Will neither do anything by themselves nor let others do: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slams Opposition parties

PM Modi to launch redevelopment project for 508 railway stations. Here are the proposed changes

Nuh violence: Islamists targeted cyber police station to destroy evidence of cyber crimes. Here is what we know so far

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
648,267FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com