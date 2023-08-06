Following the deadly train derailment incident in Sindh’s Nawabshah on Sunday, Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique said someone could have “deliberately” caused the accident, according to Geo News.

At least 30 people were killed and over 80 others have been injured after 10 bogies of Hazara Express derailed on Sunday near Sahara Railway Station in Sindh’s Nawabshah district, 275 kilometres away from Karachi.

Rafique, during a press conference, said someone could have “deliberately” caused the accident and it could also be a mechanical fault, Geo News reported.

As per the initial investigations, the train was travelling at a reasonable speed, he said, adding that officials had reached the scene and an emergency had been imposed in hospitals in Sukkur and Nawabshah, Sindh.

The victims were taken to the People’s Medical Hospital in Nawabshah, Sindh while authorities fear more injuries as the ill-fated train is said to be carrying a large number of people.

The train comprised 17 bogies with a capacity of 950 passengers in its economy class and 72 in its air-conditioned standard coach, the senior superintendent of police said.

He said that 10 Station House Officers, four District Superintendent of Police (DSPs) and more than 100 police personnel are participating in rescue work.

Pakistan Army also joined the relief activities at the site of the accident after special instructions issued by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

Moreover, train operations to and from the interior districts of Sindh have been suspended, Railway authorities said, adding that it may take up to 18 hours to restore operations as removing bogies from the tracks require time.

According to the police, rescue efforts have been carried out to recover passengers from the affected bogies.

Additional troops were also called in from Hyderabad and Sakrand with army aviation helicopters.

According to Geo News, such train accidents are common in Pakistan. However, the authorities fail to prevent such happenings by taking relevant measures.

