Monday, August 7, 2023
HomeNews ReportsSomeone could have done it deliberately: Pakistan’s railway minister after 30 people died in...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Someone could have done it deliberately: Pakistan’s railway minister after 30 people died in train derailment in Nawabshah

At least 30 people were killed and over 80 others have been injured after 10 bogies of Hazara Express derailed on Sunday near Sahara Railway Station in Sindh's Nawabshah district, 275 kilometres away from Karachi.

ANI
27

Following the deadly train derailment incident in Sindh’s Nawabshah on Sunday, Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique said someone could have “deliberately” caused the accident, according to Geo News. 

At least 30 people were killed and over 80 others have been injured after 10 bogies of Hazara Express derailed on Sunday near Sahara Railway Station in Sindh’s Nawabshah district, 275 kilometres away from Karachi.

Rafique, during a press conference, said someone could have “deliberately” caused the accident and it could also be a mechanical fault, Geo News reported.

As per the initial investigations, the train was travelling at a reasonable speed, he said, adding that officials had reached the scene and an emergency had been imposed in hospitals in Sukkur and Nawabshah, Sindh.

The victims were taken to the People’s Medical Hospital in Nawabshah, Sindh while authorities fear more injuries as the ill-fated train is said to be carrying a large number of people.

The train comprised 17 bogies with a capacity of 950 passengers in its economy class and 72 in its air-conditioned standard coach, the senior superintendent of police said.

He said that 10 Station House Officers, four District Superintendent of Police (DSPs) and more than 100 police personnel are participating in rescue work.

Pakistan Army also joined the relief activities at the site of the accident after special instructions issued by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

Moreover, train operations to and from the interior districts of Sindh have been suspended, Railway authorities said, adding that it may take up to 18 hours to restore operations as removing bogies from the tracks require time.

According to the police, rescue efforts have been carried out to recover passengers from the affected bogies.

Additional troops were also called in from Hyderabad and Sakrand with army aviation helicopters.

According to Geo News, such train accidents are common in Pakistan. However, the authorities fail to prevent such happenings by taking relevant measures. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Manipur: NDA partner Kuki People’s Alliance withdraws support from N Biren Singh government

OpIndia Staff -
The KPA has written a letter to the governor announcing their withdrawal of support to the N Biren Singh led Manipur govt
News Reports

Indian leftist propaganda outlet, NewsClick, is financed by Chinese Communist Party supporter, reveals NYT investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The New York Times pointed out that Singham has been successful in disseminating Chinese government talking points under the pretext of 'progressive advocacy' in countries such as India, Brazil, South Africa and the United States.

Nuh violence: 25 Rohingyas arrested by Haryana Police as the crackdown on rioters continues

Will neither do anything by themselves nor let others do: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slams Opposition parties

PM Modi to launch redevelopment project for 508 railway stations. Here are the proposed changes

Nuh violence: Islamists targeted cyber police station to destroy evidence of cyber crimes. Here is what we know so far

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
648,268FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com