Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by the President of Greece during his one-day visit to the Balkan country.

(Source: MEA)

"I thank the President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the Government and the people of Greece for awarding me the Grand Cross of the Order of Honor. This shows the respect that the Greek people have for India," PM Modi tweeted.

Ευχαριστώ την Πρόεδρο Κατερίνα Σακελλαροπούλου, την Κυβέρνηση και το λαό της Ελλάδας που μου απένειμαν τον Μεγαλόσταυρο του Τάγματος της Τιμής. Αυτό δείχνει τον σεβασμό που έχει ο ελληνικός λαός προς την Ινδία.

The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour is conferred by the President of Greece to Prime Ministers and eminent personalities who by reason of their distinguished position, have contributed to enhancing the stature of Greece.

The Order of Honour was established in 1975. The head of the goddess Athena is depicted on the front side of the Star with the inscription “ONLY THE RIGHTEOUS SHOULD BE HONOURED”.

The citation says– “In the person of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an honour is bestowed upon the friendly people of India.” It further adds, “On the occasion of this visit, the Greek State Honours the Prime Minister of India, a statesman who has tirelessly promoted the global reach of his country and who works systematically for India’s economic progress and prosperity, bringing about bold reforms. A statesman who has brought environmental protection and climate change among the top priorities of international activity.”

PM Modi’s decisive contribution to the strategic promotion of Greek-Indian friendship in areas of mutual interest was also recognised by Greece.

The President of Greece congratulated India on the success of Chandrayaan-3. Modi and Sakellaropoulou also discussed the countries’ shared values of democracy, women-led development, and India’s G20 presidency.

Glad to have met President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Athens. We discussed several issues which will strengthen the India-Greece friendship. We also discussed ways to boost sustainable development. She congratulated India on the success of Chandrayaan-3.

PM Modi on Friday arrived in Greece for his maiden visit at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He was received by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis at the Athens International Airport and was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome upon his arrival. PM Modi also received a guard of honour.

Shortly after his arrival, PM Modi held bilateral talks with his counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties. PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country in 40 years.

PM’s visit to Greece was particularly special for the Indian community which organised a grand welcome for Modi in Athens. He landed in Athens amid chants of “Modi, Modi”, and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”. A video of the same was shared by Modi’s X handle.

A special welcome in Athens. 🇮🇳 🇬🇷

A number of agreements are expected to be signed during the significant visit which took place at the invitation of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and emphasis on subjects like trade and investment, shipping, migration, and defence cooperation. Greece could also approach India for assistance in the privatisation of its seaports and airports in an effort to become India’s gateway to Europe.