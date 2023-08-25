Friday, August 25, 2023
HomeNews Reports‘A statesman who has tirelessly promoted the global reach of his country”: PM Modi...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘A statesman who has tirelessly promoted the global reach of his country”: PM Modi conferred with Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by president of Greece

The citation said that PM Modi is a statesman who has tirelessly promoted the global reach of his country and who works systematically for India’s economic progress and prosperity, bringing about bold reforms.

OpIndia Staff
31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by the President of Greece during his one-day visit to the Balkan country.

“I thank the President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the Government and the people of Greece for awarding me the Grand Cross of the Order of Honor. This shows the respect that the Greek people have for India. @PresidencyGR,” PM Modi tweeted.

The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour is conferred by the President of Greece to Prime Ministers and eminent personalities who by reason of their distinguished position, have contributed to enhancing the stature of Greece.

The Order of Honour was established in 1975. The head of the goddess Athena is depicted on the front side of the Star with the inscription “ONLY THE RIGHTEOUS SHOULD BE HONOURED”.

The citation says– “In the person of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an honour is bestowed upon the friendly people of India.” It further adds, “On the occasion of this visit, the Greek State Honours the Prime Minister of India, a statesman who has tirelessly promoted the global reach of his country and who works systematically for India’s economic progress and prosperity, bringing about bold reforms. A statesman who has brought environmental protection and climate change among the top priorities of international activity.”

PM Modi’s decisive contribution to the strategic promotion of Greek-Indian friendship in areas of mutual interest was also recognised by Greece.

The President of Greece congratulated India on the success of Chandrayaan-3. Modi and Sakellaropoulou also discussed the countries’ shared values of democracy, women-led development, and India’s G20 presidency.

PM Modi on Friday arrived in Greece for his maiden visit at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He was received by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis at the Athens International Airport and was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome upon his arrival. PM Modi also received a guard of honour.

Shortly after his arrival, PM Modi held bilateral talks with his counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties. PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country in 40 years.

PM’s visit to Greece was particularly special for the Indian community which organised a grand welcome for Modi in Athens. He landed in Athens amid chants of “Modi, Modi”, and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”. A video of the same was shared by Modi’s X handle.

A number of agreements are expected to be signed during the significant visit which took place at the invitation of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and emphasis on subjects like trade and investment, shipping, migration, and defence cooperation. Greece could also approach India for assistance in the privatisation of its seaports and airports in an effort to become India’s gateway to Europe.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

George Soros and Ford Foundation may be planning another onslaught against Indian firms through OCCRP: Here is how the campaign may connect to NewsClick...

Dibakar Dutta -

Another setback for AAP: SC rejects Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against Gujarat HC order to stay defamation case against him in Modi degree row

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab: NIA seizes land belonging to Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa in Tarn Taran

OpIndia Staff -

Budapest: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Paris Olympics, enters World Championships final with massive 88.77m throw

OpIndia Staff -

Congress, which signed MoU with Chinese Communist Party and took money for Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, criticises PM Modi over informal meeting with Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -

Most of the party has joined the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra, but Sharad Pawar claims there is no split: Read what logic he offered

OpIndia Staff -

Hindu woman raped as Amir said ‘Qubool hai’ thrice, Nandini, who had converted to Islam, told her she was ‘married’ now, girl forced to...

Siddhi Somani -

Manipur violence: Supreme Court permits CBI case trials in Assam; victims allowed to provide statements virtually from Manipur

OpIndia Staff -

Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair toes Chinese propaganda line, raises aspersions on Indian govt’s dismissal of Beijing’s claim on Xi-Modi meet

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Ex-minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife, awarded life terms in Madhumita Shukla murder case, to be released from jail for good conduct

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
650,986FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com