On Saturday (26 August), Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the women scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who were part of the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission. Emphasising the civilisational connect, PM Modi, hailed ‘Nari Shakti’ asserting that they played a key role in the successful culmination of India’s lunar landing mission.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets women scientists of the ISRO team involved in Chandrayaan-3 Mission at ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/Ugwk2WRzsw — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023

While addressing the ISRO scientists, PM Modi said, “Women scientists played a key role in the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.”

Following the scientific practice, PM Modi renamed the landing site where the Vikram lander touched down on the lunar surface as the ‘Shiv Shakti’ point. Going ahead, the PM highlighted the underlying importance of Nari Shakti and stated that they are behind the creation (Nirman) of this universe.

He added, “The ‘Shivkshakti’ point will inspire future generations to take up science in earnest and use it for the welfare of people. People’s welfare remains our supreme commitment.”

Following his visit, ISRO thanked PM Modi for his inspirational address. Taking to X, ISRO said, “Dhanyavaad, Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi ji.”

Speaking about their meeting with PM Modi, a Senior Scientist from the propulsion team of Chandrayaan-3, Muthu Selvi said, “We are proud & PM Modi gave a highly inspirational speech.”

Earlier, in the day, PM Modi landed at the HAL airport in Bengaluru. Responding to the warm greetings of the people gathered there, PM Modi waved at them and raised the slogan “Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan (Glory to Science, Glory to Research)”.

Afterwards, he visited ISRO’s Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru to laud Indian scientists for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He was accorded a warm reception as he arrived at the ISRO headquarters. Subsequently, ISRO Chief S Somnath showed him the animated and real footage of the moment when the Pragyan rover made imprints on the lunar surface.

… … and here is how the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander to the Lunar surface. pic.twitter.com/nEU8s1At0W — ISRO (@isro) August 25, 2023

PM Modi added that although he was abroad because of a global conference, his heart was in India and with ISRO. He said, “I could not stop myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India.”

During his address, PM Modi became emotional while saluting the grit, determination, and perseverance of the Indian scientific community for achieving this historic feat.

Commending each and every person involved in the process along with ISRO scientists, PM Modi said, “You took us to where nobody had gone before. This is today’s Bharat. This is a fearless Bharat. This is an India brimming with new and innovative ideas. Our thinking has changed. This is an India, which is giving hope to the world even from the dark side of the moon.”

PM Modi also pointed out that some moments are never to be forgotten and the lunar landing was one such moment.