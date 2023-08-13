Sunday, August 13, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPriests of Ram Janmabhoomi temple to get many benefits including salary increases, housing, medical...
News Reports
Updated:

Priests of Ram Janmabhoomi temple to get many benefits including salary increases, housing, medical facilities, and leaves, announces the trust

Acharya Satyendra Das, the leading figure behind the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi project, revealed that the Shri Ram Mandir Trust is poised to furnish government-grade provisions to those dedicated to serving Lord Ram.

OpIndia Staff
priests
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple construction is in full swing. Image Source: Amar Ujala
8

The priests at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple being constructed will receive a comprehensive range of facilities. Their salary will be enhanced, in addition to providing them with access to government medical services. Moreover, suitable housing arrangements will be made available, and they will be granted trust-sanctioned leaves as well.

Promising times are on the horizon for the priests of Ram Janmabhoomi. Preparations are currently underway to extend best-in-class amenities to both the priests and staff members. Acharya Satyendra Das, the leading figure behind the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi project, revealed that the Shri Ram Mandir Trust is poised to furnish government-grade provisions to those dedicated to serving Lord Ram.

Champat Rai, the trust’s general secretary, has offered reassurances that dedicated provisions for priests and staff are in the pipeline and under active discussion. Satyendra Das emphasised that priests will soon receive a residential allowance in addition to accommodation and medical benefits.

In addition, priests will also be granted leave on government holidays. Presently, there are a total of eight personnel, including four priests, who are engaged in Ramlalla’s service. Furthermore, there are plans to enhance the priests’ salaries.

Ram Temple consecration ceremony to be held in January 2024

Meanwhile, arrangements for the Pran Pratishtha or the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya are ongoing. Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust, said that the consecration ceremony will take place on January 21, 22, and 23 of the coming year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to attend this historic event. The event will also witness the presence of prominent saints and other noted figures.

According to Champat Rai, the temple trust aims to invite more than 25,000 Hindu religious leaders from 136 Sanatan traditions for the ceremony. The temple trust is compiling a list of such saints, and an invitation letter with the signature of trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das would be delivered to them soon. The trust intends to host revered saints in Ayodhya’s large monasteries.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress party uses false numbers, wrong comparisons to claim parliament speech of Rahul Gandh more popular than PM Modi’s

Raju Das -
Congress party has used false numbers for views of PM Modi’s speech on Twitter and Facebook, as the actual numbers are much more
Opinions

No Confidence Motion debate in the Parliament: Who was the winner and who was the big loser

Saket Suryesh -
When Rahul Gandhi stood up to speak on the No Confidence motion on the 9th of August, 2023, he started with a reference to Adani. It is really interesting that after the clean chit from Supreme Court on the stock manipulation charges, his speech writers did not tell him to refrain from beating a dead horse.

Har Ghar Tiranga: PM Modi changes his social media display picture to Indian Tricolour, urges fellow citizens to follow suit to deepen the bond...

FIR registered against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Kamal Nath over posts sharing a false letter alleging 50% commission in Madhya Pradesh

NCERT forms 19-member high-level committee including Sudha Murthy, Bibek Debroy, Shankar Mahadevan & others to develop new school textbooks

X (formerly Twitter) handle of the China-funded portal Newsclick suspended

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
649,457FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com