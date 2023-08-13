The priests at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple being constructed will receive a comprehensive range of facilities. Their salary will be enhanced, in addition to providing them with access to government medical services. Moreover, suitable housing arrangements will be made available, and they will be granted trust-sanctioned leaves as well.

Promising times are on the horizon for the priests of Ram Janmabhoomi. Preparations are currently underway to extend best-in-class amenities to both the priests and staff members. Acharya Satyendra Das, the leading figure behind the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi project, revealed that the Shri Ram Mandir Trust is poised to furnish government-grade provisions to those dedicated to serving Lord Ram.

Champat Rai, the trust’s general secretary, has offered reassurances that dedicated provisions for priests and staff are in the pipeline and under active discussion. Satyendra Das emphasised that priests will soon receive a residential allowance in addition to accommodation and medical benefits.

In addition, priests will also be granted leave on government holidays. Presently, there are a total of eight personnel, including four priests, who are engaged in Ramlalla’s service. Furthermore, there are plans to enhance the priests’ salaries.

Ram Temple consecration ceremony to be held in January 2024

Meanwhile, arrangements for the Pran Pratishtha or the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya are ongoing. Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust, said that the consecration ceremony will take place on January 21, 22, and 23 of the coming year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to attend this historic event. The event will also witness the presence of prominent saints and other noted figures.

According to Champat Rai, the temple trust aims to invite more than 25,000 Hindu religious leaders from 136 Sanatan traditions for the ceremony. The temple trust is compiling a list of such saints, and an invitation letter with the signature of trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das would be delivered to them soon. The trust intends to host revered saints in Ayodhya’s large monasteries.