On Sunday, the 6th of August, Punjab Police made one of the biggest seizures of heroin this year as part of the crackdown on drug networks operating in the state. According to Police officials, around 77 kilograms of heroin was seized in two separate operations which were conducted by the Ferozepur’s Counter Intelligence Wing.

According to the officials, four accused were also arrested in these operations. The Punjab Police also seized three pistols from the accused drug traffickers. It is alleged that they were part of a larger drug smuggling racket which is being operated by suspected masterminds and smugglers who are sitting across the border.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav stated that these modules were actively involved in trans-border and inter-state drug smuggling.

DGP Yadav also shared the details of these operations from his official X (Twitter) handle. In his post, DGP Yadav said, “In one of the biggest heroin seizures of 2023, in two separate intelligence-led operations, Counter Intelligence, Ferozepur has apprehended 4 drug traffickers and recovered 77Kg heroin (41Kg+36Kg) and 3 pistols.”

In one of the biggest heroin seizures of 2023: In two separate intelligence-led operations, Counter Intelligence, Ferozepur has apprehended 4 drug traffickers and recovered 77Kg heroin (41Kg+36Kg) and 3 pistols

DGP Yadav also added that FIRs have been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Fazilka’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC).

These modules were actively involved in trans-border & inter-state drug smuggling in Punjab in a big way



FIRs under NDPS Act registered at SSOC, Fazilka and further investigation ongoing to demolish the network

As per the officials, the investigation is ongoing and the Punjab Police is working with the intention to make Punjab a drug-free state.

This major comes days after the Ferozepur SSOC arrested a drug peddler named Shinder Singh. He was arrested on the 3rd of August with 6 kg heroin and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, which was allegedly drug money. After his arrest, Singh made several disclosures, and on the basis of the details he shared, the authorities seized more contraband drugs.

Back then, DGP Yadav stated that during the interrogation, Singh revealed that he had concealed 4 kg of heroin beneath a road at his native Bute Dian Channa village.

The senior police official stated that the SSOC received credible information indicating that Shinder and his accomplices had purchased a large consignment of heroin which was smuggled into Indian territory by smugglers and agencies based in Pakistan using the riverine route in the Ferozepur sector.

DGP Yadav said, “Following investigations, the police have nominated his four accomplices, who are on the run and expected to have a big haul of heroin. Police teams are conducting raids to nab them.”