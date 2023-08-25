On August 25, the National Investigation of Agency (NIA) confiscated the land belonging to Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa in Punjab’s Tarn Taran region. As per the exclusive report by Republic TV, this is a big crackdown on the Khalistani elements in Punjab.

This comes months after the NIA announced a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh for anybody providing information leading to the arrest of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu aka ‘Landa’, who is wanted in connection with a terror case in Punjab.

The NIA recently issued an arrest warrant for Sandhu, a Tarn Taran native who is currently thought to be living in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Sandhu is wanted in connection with the 2022 grenade attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali.

The NIA opened the probe in 2022 when it became clear that terrorist groups and foreign-based terrorist components were collaborating with the heads and members of organized crime gangs operating in the country’s northern states to carry out targeted killings and violent crimes.

The NIA had also registered a case against Landa on August 20 last year under Sections 120B, 121, 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 17, 18, 18-B, and 38 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 (UAPA) for his involvement in unlawful activities in various parts of the country.

Landa, who is in his early 30s, hails from the Tarn Taran district’s Harike Pattan village. According to reports, the first action against him arose from the Arms Act more than ten years ago. He had already been charged with 18 criminal offenses prior to this year, including attempted murder, murder, and drug trafficking.

Tarn Taran district is where he has the most impact. Additionally, he has some power in Ferozepur and Amritsar Rural. He is alleged to have gone to Canada, where his wife had been residing, in 2017. According to the reports, Landa was inactive between 2016 and 2020.

Along with putting an IED beneath a sub-inspector car in Amritsar, Landa is also looked at as a key conspirator in the RPG attack on the intelligence headquarters of the Punjab Police in Mohali. As per the latest update in the case, his land in Punjab’s Tarn Taran region has been seized.