Friday, August 25, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPunjab: NIA seizes land belonging to Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa in Tarn Taran
News Reports
Updated:

Punjab: NIA seizes land belonging to Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa in Tarn Taran

The NIA opened the probe in 2022 when it became clear that terrorist groups and foreign-based terrorist components were collaborating with the heads and members of organized crime gangs operating in the country's northern states to carry out targeted killings and violent crimes.

OpIndia Staff
Punjab: NIA seizes land belonging to Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa in Tarn Taran
Image- Republic TV
12

On August 25, the National Investigation of Agency (NIA) confiscated the land belonging to Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa in Punjab’s Tarn Taran region. As per the exclusive report by Republic TV, this is a big crackdown on the Khalistani elements in Punjab.

This comes months after the NIA announced a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh for anybody providing information leading to the arrest of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu aka ‘Landa’, who is wanted in connection with a terror case in Punjab.

The NIA recently issued an arrest warrant for Sandhu, a Tarn Taran native who is currently thought to be living in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Sandhu is wanted in connection with the 2022 grenade attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali.

The NIA opened the probe in 2022 when it became clear that terrorist groups and foreign-based terrorist components were collaborating with the heads and members of organized crime gangs operating in the country’s northern states to carry out targeted killings and violent crimes.

The NIA had also registered a case against Landa on August 20 last year under Sections 120B, 121, 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 17, 18, 18-B, and 38 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 (UAPA) for his involvement in unlawful activities in various parts of the country.

Landa, who is in his early 30s, hails from the Tarn Taran district’s Harike Pattan village. According to reports, the first action against him arose from the Arms Act more than ten years ago. He had already been charged with 18 criminal offenses prior to this year, including attempted murder, murder, and drug trafficking.

Tarn Taran district is where he has the most impact. Additionally, he has some power in Ferozepur and Amritsar Rural. He is alleged to have gone to Canada, where his wife had been residing, in 2017. According to the reports, Landa was inactive between 2016 and 2020.

Along with putting an IED beneath a sub-inspector car in Amritsar, Landa is also looked at as a key conspirator in the RPG attack on the intelligence headquarters of the Punjab Police in Mohali. As per the latest update in the case, his land in Punjab’s Tarn Taran region has been seized.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

George Soros and Ford Foundation may be planning another onslaught against Indian firms through OCCRP: Here is how the campaign may connect to NewsClick...

Dibakar Dutta -

Another setback for AAP: SC rejects Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against Gujarat HC order to stay defamation case against him in Modi degree row

OpIndia Staff -

Budapest: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Paris Olympics, enters World Championships final with massive 88.77m throw

OpIndia Staff -

‘A statesman who has tirelessly promoted the global reach of his country”: PM Modi conferred with Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by...

OpIndia Staff -

Congress, which signed MoU with Chinese Communist Party and took money for Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, criticises PM Modi over informal meeting with Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -

Most of the party has joined the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra, but Sharad Pawar claims there is no split: Read what logic he offered

OpIndia Staff -

Hindu woman raped as Amir said ‘Qubool hai’ thrice, Nandini, who had converted to Islam, told her she was ‘married’ now, girl forced to...

Siddhi Somani -

Manipur violence: Supreme Court permits CBI case trials in Assam; victims allowed to provide statements virtually from Manipur

OpIndia Staff -

Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair toes Chinese propaganda line, raises aspersions on Indian govt’s dismissal of Beijing’s claim on Xi-Modi meet

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Ex-minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife, awarded life terms in Madhumita Shukla murder case, to be released from jail for good conduct

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
650,986FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com