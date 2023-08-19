Saturday, August 19, 2023
HomeNews ReportsSuperstar Rajinikanth seeks blessings of UP CM Yogi Adityanath by touching his feet, triggers...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Superstar Rajinikanth seeks blessings of UP CM Yogi Adityanath by touching his feet, triggers a meltdown for leftist social media users

Actor Rajinikanth had arrived in Lucknow on Friday night for the screening of his film ‘Jailer’, which was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. 

OpIndia Staff
Rajinikanth Yogi Adityanath
Superstar Rajinikanth touches feet of Yogi Adityanath to seek his blessings
2

Actor Rajnikanth on Saturday, August 19, arrived at the residence of Yogi Adityanath to meet the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. The legendary actor met the UP CM and greeted him by touching his feet, a video of which quickly went viral on the internet.

The actor arrived in the city on Friday night for the screening of his film ‘Jailer’, which was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. 

No sooner did the video of Rajinikanth bowing down to Yogi Adityanath started doing the rounds on social media than several leftwing supporters had a meltdown over one of the most famous superstars paying obeisance to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Rajinikanth touching feet of Yogi Adityanath triggers meltdown for leftwing supporters

“Appalled by the spineless, hypocritical coward Rajini for falling at the feet of a hate monger. A new low!” tweeted an X user.

Another X (formerly Twitter) user could not bring herself to terms with the fact that Rajinikanth bowed in deferential respect to Uttar Pradesh CM.

Many social media users began attacking Rajinikanth for his gesture toward Yogi Adityanath.

In the meantime, Rajinikanth conveyed his enthusiasm regarding the overwhelmingly positive reception his film has received from the audience, as well as its remarkable success. “… It feels like a divine blessing that the movie is achieving such success,” he shared with ANI.

Previously, Rajinikanth had been in Ranchi, Jharkhand, where he also embarked on a visit to the renowned Chhinnamasta Temple within the state on Friday, engaging in prayers. He dedicated an hour to meditation at the ‘Yagoda Ashram’ in Ranchi, followed by a meeting with Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, lauded the actor for his exceptional acting prowess, stating, “I also had the opportunity to watch a film titled ‘Jailer’. I’ve seen many of Rajinikanth’s movies, and he’s such a skilled actor that even if the movie lacks substantial content, his performance elevates the film’s significance.”

‘Jailer,’ which made its theatrical debut on August 10, has taken the box office by storm, making a significant impact. The movie’s cumulative earnings in India over eight days amounted to Rs 235.65 crore (as of August 17). The film saw a multilingual release, including versions in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

In ‘Jailer,’ Rajinikanth portrays a character driven by the desire for vengeance over the loss of his police officer son. Notably, the film features pivotal cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
650,252FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com