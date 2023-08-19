Actor Rajnikanth on Saturday, August 19, arrived at the residence of Yogi Adityanath to meet the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. The legendary actor met the UP CM and greeted him by touching his feet, a video of which quickly went viral on the internet.

The actor arrived in the city on Friday night for the screening of his film ‘Jailer’, which was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

#WATCH | Actor Rajinikanth meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/KOWEyBxHVO — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023

No sooner did the video of Rajinikanth bowing down to Yogi Adityanath started doing the rounds on social media than several leftwing supporters had a meltdown over one of the most famous superstars paying obeisance to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

“Appalled by the spineless, hypocritical coward Rajini for falling at the feet of a hate monger. A new low!” tweeted an X user.

Appalled by the spineless, hypocritical coward Rajini for falling at the feet of a hate monger. A new low! 🤡🤦🏼‍♂️ — raja sekhar.g (@Rajasek08221567) August 19, 2023

Another X (formerly Twitter) user could not bring herself to terms with the fact that Rajinikanth bowed in deferential respect to Uttar Pradesh CM.

Rajinikanth touches UP CM Yogi Adityanath's feet. Whyyyyyy nooooo!! — Narayani M (@NarayaniM1) August 19, 2023

Many social media users began attacking Rajinikanth for his gesture toward Yogi Adityanath.

Rajinikanth have been ruling the film industry from past 5 decades and have huge fanbase.#Rajinikanth #YogiAdityanath #Thalaivar #UttarPradesh #Yogi #JAILER pic.twitter.com/7sr1UWnh19 — Tushar (@xyztusharr) August 19, 2023

Touching a politician's feet, how low has this man fallen too. Rajnikanth has become a joke.#Jailer#YogiAdityanath https://t.co/7BPQfuyMOU — Human (@1amongthehumans) August 19, 2023

In the meantime, Rajinikanth conveyed his enthusiasm regarding the overwhelmingly positive reception his film has received from the audience, as well as its remarkable success. “… It feels like a divine blessing that the movie is achieving such success,” he shared with ANI.

Previously, Rajinikanth had been in Ranchi, Jharkhand, where he also embarked on a visit to the renowned Chhinnamasta Temple within the state on Friday, engaging in prayers. He dedicated an hour to meditation at the ‘Yagoda Ashram’ in Ranchi, followed by a meeting with Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, lauded the actor for his exceptional acting prowess, stating, “I also had the opportunity to watch a film titled ‘Jailer’. I’ve seen many of Rajinikanth’s movies, and he’s such a skilled actor that even if the movie lacks substantial content, his performance elevates the film’s significance.”

‘Jailer,’ which made its theatrical debut on August 10, has taken the box office by storm, making a significant impact. The movie’s cumulative earnings in India over eight days amounted to Rs 235.65 crore (as of August 17). The film saw a multilingual release, including versions in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

In ‘Jailer,’ Rajinikanth portrays a character driven by the desire for vengeance over the loss of his police officer son. Notably, the film features pivotal cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff.