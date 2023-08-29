On Tuesday (29th August), out on bail RJD Chief and Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav landed himself in another controversy after he made a disparaging remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While speaking about the upcoming opposition meeting, the RJD supremo claimed that they have caught hold of Prime Minister Modi by his throat and would soon remove him.

The fodder scam convict said, “Mumbai mein Narendra Modi ke nareti (throat) pe chadhne jaa rahe hain hum log. Narendra Modi ka nareti pakde huye hain hum, hatana hai.(We are going to climb on the throat of Narendra Modi. We have caught hold of his throat and we have to remove him)”

#WATCH | Patna | "Mumbai mein Narendra Modi ke nareti (throat) pe chadhne jaa rahe hain humlog. Narendra Modi ka nareti pakde huye hain hum, hatana hai," RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav says, ahead of the Mumbai meeting of the INDIA alliance pic.twitter.com/ekm7O5w8bR — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2023

Lalu Yadav made the controversial remark at Patna airport when he was leaving for the upcoming I.N.D.I.A. alliance meeting in Mumbai. When the incident unfolded, he was accompanied by the Bihar Deputy CM and his younger son Tejashwi Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently moved to the Supreme Court urging the court to cancel the bail of the RJD chief in the fodder scam case. Significantly, it was accepted by the Supreme Court for hearing.

Lalu Yadav was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court on 22 April 2022 in the Doranda Treasury case related to four cases of fodder scams amounting to crores. He was granted bail on medical grounds, however, when he was seen actively taking part in political activities, despite a ban on it, and playing badminton, it prompted the central agency to challenge his medical bail.

Mumbai meeting of I.N.D.I.A. alliance

Later in the day, Lalu-Tejashwi father-son duo reached Mumbai for the I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting which will begin in Mumbai on the 31st of August. During the two-day meeting, around 26-27 opposition parties will try to chalk out further nitty gritty of the ideologically amorphous I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

Speaking to ANI, senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan shared what would be the agenda of the third opposition meeting. According to him, the opposition bloc may come up with a common logo for the alliance and this could potentially be unveiled on the 31st of August.

Chavan said, “An informal gathering will be held on the evening of August 31 in Mumbai and a formal meeting on September 1. So far, two meetings have been organised. So in this third meeting, the next agenda will be discussed. We are deciding to make a common logo and it may get unveiled on August 31.”