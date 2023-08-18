Seema Haider’s ex-husband from Pakistan identified as Ghulam Haider has reportedly turned furious after seeing the woman raising slogans of ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ and ‘Hindustan Zindabad’. Haider in the latest viral video posted by a YouTuber named ‘Digital Mohsin’ said that Seema Haidar is mentally unstable and that needed to be put behind bars.

He also appealed to PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath to send his children back to Pakistan.

This is days after Seema Haider, a Pakistani national who crossed the border illegally to be with her Indian lover Sachin Meena, raised the Tricolor on August 13 and expressed her enthusiasm ahead of India’s Independence Day.

The video of the incident had gone viral over the internet in which Seema could be seen wearing a tricolor saree and donning a Hindu religious headband with ‘Jay Mata Di’ written on it. The woman then raised the Indian National Flag and said raised slogans of ‘Hindustan Zindbad’. She also raised slogans against Pakistan and said, ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ with a big smile on her face.

BREAKING: Seema Haider raised slogans of Pakistan Murdabad, raised slogans of Hindustan Zindabad.pic.twitter.com/bd8Av4VShc — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) August 14, 2023

Taking cognizance of the incident, Seema’s ex-husband from Pakistan, Ghulam Haider expressed his anger and indicated that Seema is not worth trusting. “She could not become a good Pakistani. She left her religion and her country. How can you expect she can be trusted? I have nothing against India. I respect India. But forcing my children to raise anti-Pakistan slogans is not fair,” Haider said.

Ghulam Haider also called her unstable. “She has gone mad. Her brain is not working properly. Earlier she said I was not good. Now she says the entire Pakistan is Murdabad,” he said. Ghulam Haider, who stays in Saudi Arabia, said that he would come to India for his kids and for their welfare.

Haider meanwhile also slammed the lawyer of the woman and alleged that he was trying to create a fight between the two countries. “Whatever AP Singh is doing is intolerable. He is trying to create a fight between Hindus and Muslims. Educated people are not expected to behave in this manner. I condemn Seema raising anti-Pakistani slogans,” he said.

Seema Haider, a 30-year-old mother of four from Pakistan, made headlines after she entered India illegally through Nepal to live with Sachin Meena, whom she met online. The tale of Seema and Sachin caused security concerns, as it is unclear who Seema really is. Seema arrived in India on May 13 and moved to Greater Noida to live with Sachin. Police detained Seema, who was later released on bail. The woman’s story has been grabbing media headlines ever since.