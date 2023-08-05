Saturday, August 5, 2023
Updated:

Himachal Pradesh: Shopkeeper beats 15-year-old boy, puts chilli powder in his eyes, parades him naked in a market in Shimla

The teenager was assaulted brutally for stealing a pack of Kurkure

OpIndia Staff
The minor victim assaulted by shopkeeper.
The minor victim attacked by shopkeeper. (Source: eNewsIndiaA)
19

A 15-year-old boy was stripped naked, thrashed and paraded in the market on suspicion of stealing a packet of Kurkure from a shopkeeper named Rahul Soni son of Shiv Kumar on 31 July. The latter also rubbed chilli powder in his eyes.

The video of the shocking incident has since gone viral on social media. The police have registered a case and started an investigation. The case pertained to Tikkar Bazar of Rohru subdivision of Shimla district in Himachal Pradesh.

The victim is reportedly of Nepali descent. His mother was hospitalised for treatment after she was feeling unwell. He tried to take a snack from the store because he was hungry and was brutalised on the same day that she passed away.

The news surfaced a week ago, but efforts were put in to bury it. However, the startling footage gained traction on social media and the boy’s father Naresh Kumar lodged a complaint at Rohru police station against the accused on 4 August. He revealed that the sweet store employee blocked his son’s path, severely assaulted him and stripped him in front of everyone in addition to pouring chilli powder in his eyes.

Deputy Superintended of Police Rohru, Ravindra Sharma stated on 5 August that a First Information Report has been launched by the police under sections 341, 323 and 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act regarding the crime committed against the innocent.

He added, “The matter is quite serious and the inquiry conducted by the police is thorough. The offender will face the harshest punishment.”

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

