On 23rd August 2023, Vukani Mde, the spokesperson for the South African Deputy President, strongly rejected a recent article in the South African newspaper Daily Maverick. The article in question discusses Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to South Africa.

Mde has firmly labelled the story as “fabricated” and without any factual basis. He went on to specifically deny the claims that Prime Minister Modi was extended a lukewarm welcome upon his arrival. Mde said, “None of it was true.”

As reported by the newspaper, it was claimed that Prime Minister Modi had declined to disembark his aircraft at Waterkloof Air Force Base. This alleged action was said to be a response to the South African government’s choice of sending only a cabinet minister to conduct his official welcome.

Vukani Mde clarified the accurate sequence of events and provided information about the welcoming arrangements that were arranged for Prime Minister Modi.

However, propagandist and self-proclaimed fact-checker Mohammed Zubair posted from his X handle without confirming the veracity of the news. He posted, “According to a news report by Daily Maverick, the South African Government had sent a low-ranked minister (Cabinet Minister) to welcome PM Modi at their airport, while the Chinese President Xi was personally received by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The article says, Our PM Modi refused to get off the aircraft, Later Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched Deputy President Paul Mashatile to welcome PM Modi. Waiting for ANI news agency to share official statement from ‘Government Sources’.”

According to News report by @dailymaverick, South African Govt had sent a low ranked minister (Cabinet Minister) to welcome PM Modi at their airport, while the Chinese President Xi was personally received by South African president Cyril Ramaphosa. The article says, Our PM Modi… pic.twitter.com/UlFMiLINDb — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) August 23, 2023

Mohammed Zubair was so desperate to believe the news that he did not even wait for India’s official version or the South African government’s clarification in this regard. Mohammed Zubair – a self-styled fact-checker – also cast aspersions on India’s versions by saying that ANI would come up with a source-based statement from the government.

Issuing an official statement, Vukani Mde, the spokesperson for the Deputy President, presented a comprehensive chronology of events surrounding PM Modi’s arrival, effectively refuting any notion of a snub.

According to a report by WION News, Mde offered clarification by highlighting that Deputy President Paul Shipokosa Mashatile had prior knowledge of PM Modi’s visit and had arrived at Waterkloof well in advance, even before the Indian Prime Minister’s aircraft landed. Vukani Mde substantiated this assertion by disclosing that PM Modi’s aircraft had signaled its impending landing 30 minutes beforehand, allowing ample opportunity for Deputy President Mashatile to be in position.

The statement also directly confronted the accusation that Deputy President Mashatile’s visit to Waterkloof was a spontaneous attempt to pacify any displeasure on PM Modi’s part. Mde emphatically dismissed this assertion, affirming that Mashatile’s itinerary had been meticulously organized, ensuring his availability to welcome PM Modi without any sudden alterations. This clarification was intended to dispel the idea that his presence was an effort to “appease” anyone.

PM @narendramodi landed in Johannesburg, South Africa a short while ago.



He was warmly received by Deputy President @PMashatile. pic.twitter.com/rOciyXVpxW — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 22, 2023

The spokesperson’s criticism of the Daily Maverick’s article was resolute and clear. Mde conveyed his perplexity regarding the newspaper’s intentions in “propagating such fabricated information.” He lamented the attempt to “mislead” the public and condemned the actions in the “strongest possible terms.”

The contentious article in the Daily Maverick had claimed that President Cyril Ramaphosa had redirected Deputy President Mashatile from the ongoing formalities at the Union Buildings, intended for a different visiting leader, to promptly greet PM Modi. However, Mde elucidated that the Deputy President’s appearance at Waterkloof was not a consequence of an abrupt redirection, but rather a meticulously orchestrated arrangement after his schedule at the Union Buildings had concluded.

Amidst the ongoing BRICS summit, this prompt dismissal of fake claims by the South African government emphasizes the solidity of diplomatic ties among the participating nations. This clarification also exposes the so-called fact-checkers like Mohammed Zubair who – rather than waiting for official clarifications – hurried up to spread the fake news.