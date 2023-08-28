On Monday (28 August), a Sub-Inspector of Haryana Police died of a heart attack in Nuh, an official said. According to information, the incident took place when sub-inspector Hakamuddin was posted at Badkali Chowk which is around 20 km away from the Nuh intersection. There he suffered a cardiac arrest. Afterwards, he was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment.

According to the Police official, the deceased officer has been identified as Hakmuddin (47) who was stationed at Badkali Chowk when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The Station House officer (SHO) of Nagina Police Station, Inspector Rattan Lal said, “Around 12.30 pm, sub-inspector Hakmuddin started feeling uneasy. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment.”

As per media reports, he was carrying out his duty for the Shobha Yatra which has been organised by the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat, but, the permission for the same was denied by the police administration.

Though the administration refused to give the permission, VHP, and other Hindu organizations went ahead with the Yatra on the last Monday of Shravan Somwar, the auspicious month to worship Lord Shiva. It is being taken out again as it was brutally attacked by Islamist mobs last time on the 31st of July in which six people lost their lives and scores of property and vehicles were torched by the Islamist mobs.

Apart from denying permission for the Shobha Yatra, Haryana Police has put in place stringent security measures in Nuh to avoid any untoward incidences this time.

Significantly, in view of the upcoming G20 events, the police are taking all precautionary measures and have suspended mobile internet services till 29th August to avoid rumour-mongering.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) National spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in a statement that the scheduled Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra would commence with fewer people, saints, and local Hindu leaders.

Speaking to OpIndia, VHP Spokesperson Vinod Bansal said, “It was already announced in our press conference that in view of G20, we will complete the Yatra in a symbolic manner. However, symbolism does not mean devotees will not be there. The people from Mewat, our local leaders and saints, are participating in the Yatra.”

Responding to the question of safety and security of the devotees, he added, “This is Bhagwan Bholenath’s Jalabhishek. The world knows about his Raudra Roop. There is nothing to be said here. The government is ours, the place is ours, and the people are ours. There is nothing to worry about. We curtailed the number of people, but that does not mean we will not complete the Yatra. We have full faith that the government and administration will support us.”