TMC leader Saket Gokhale is successfully maintaining his streak of peddling fake news even after he was elected as an MP of the Rajya Sabha. In another such adventurous display, the TMC national spokesperson tweeted a report by DNA titled, “Indian government buying 50 bulletproof Audi cars for G20 Summit, may cost over Rs 400 crore”, only to be fact-checked by the government.

In today’s shocking news:



For a 2 day PR event for PM Modi in the run up to the 2024 elections, the Modi Govt is spending Rs. 400 crores for buying 50 armored cars.



Get this: Rs. 400 crores for cars to be used for JUST 2 days?



This would've been much cheaper if existing or…

In his usual sensational tone, Gokhale called the G20 Summit in India a “PR event for PM Modi in the run upto the 2024 elections.” Not only did he share the fake news but also gave his expert opinion as to what the government could have done instead. Expressing shock over the amount mentioned in the report, he said the same “would have much cheaper if existing or leased cars were taken and refurbished and reinforced.”

“But the Indian taxpayer will spend Rs. 400 crores for PM Modi’s vanity just so that he can please visiting G20 foreign dignitaries & use their photo-ops for his election PR,” Gokhale whined.

The fact check wing of the Press Information Bureau raised a flag over Gokhale’s tweet calling the claim fake. “Claim: The government is spending ₹400 crores to buy 50 armoured cars. This claim is Fake,” the PIB tweeted, sharing Gokhale’s sensational tweet.

Claim: The government is spending ₹400 crores to buy 50 armoured cars.



This claim is Fake.



1/2

It said that the Government of India has leased 20 Audi Bullet Resistant cars for 18 crores to accommodate the security needs of G20 visiting Leaders. PIB Fact Check added that no cars have been purchased, and that provision of BR cars is a standard protocol procedure for all Heads of State/Heads of Government visits.

The Government of India has leased 20 Audi Bullet Resistant cars for 18 crores to accommodate the security needs of #G20 visiting Leaders. No cars have been purchased.



Provision of BR cars is a standard protocol procedure for all HoS/HoG visits.



2/2

The report titled by DNA was based on a report done originally by the Hindustan Times which quoted a senior Delhi Police officer “who asked not to be named.” The unidentified officer reportedly said that the “ministry of external affairs (MEA) has purchased around 50 LHD bullet-proof Audi cars from Germany and these will reach India in a week or two.” Interestingly, the HT report does not mention the cost.

But the DNA report further went on to speculate about the model and the cost of the cars. “Even if the Indian government imports bulletproof cars from Germany at a subsidised price, it will still cost around Rs 400 crore,” it read.

However, now DNA has made changes to the report and has issued a Corrigendum, and changed the title to “G20 Summit 2023 preparations in full swing in Delhi, details inside”. It now states that the government of India has leased 20 Audi Bullet Resistant cars for Rs 18 crores to accommodate the security needs of visiting leaders, as it is a critical event from a security point of view.