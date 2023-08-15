Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti throws Indian flag at crowd during Pune concert, booked for disrespecting the Tricolour after video goes viral

The FIR stated that Shanti was dancing on the stage holding the tricolour in both her hands and later she threw the flags towards the audience.

OpIndia Staff
Pune Police has booked the renowned Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti for insulting India’s national flag during a concert at a club in Mundhwa. The incident occurred on Sunday (August 14) night and was recorded on camera.

In the video, the lead vocalist of the Ukranian band- Shanti People can be seen dancing on the stage holding the Indian Tricolour in both her hands. A few minutes later she is seen swinging the flags in the air towards the audience.

The clip quickly went viral on social media, following which Havaldar Tanaji Deshmukh filed the case against Uma Shanti at the Koregaon Park police station.

According to senior police inspector Vishnu Tamhane, Shanti and the organizer Kartik Morein have been named as accused in the FIR and legal proceedings have been started against them.

The FIR stated that Shanti was dancing on the stage holding the tricolour in both her hands and later she threw the flags towards the audience.

The Ukrainian band – Shanti People – which was on an India tour, had already performed in Bengaluru and Bhopal last week. Sunday’s performance was band’s second in the city of Pune after one in October last year.

