An educator named Karan Sangwan at the e-learning platform Unacademy has courted a controversy by asking students to vote for ‘educated politicians’. He also lauded the British colonisers for doing an excellent job by crafting the perfect statute and criticised the recently announced three new laws replacing IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act.

He was discussing the latest bills tabled in Lok Sabha by the Narendra Modi government, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and The Bharatiya Sakshya, which replace the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act respectively.

“It is a complete lie that the law formulated by the British has been repealed. The government claimed that they have changed the law. It is not possible. You cannot do it. The law is beautifully drafted by the British,” he stated in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel called, Legal Pathshala.

On the other hand, he lamented that all the notes he had prepared on the existing criminal laws have become useless now. A segment of his rant is not available on the channel where he further complained, “Even I don’t know whether to laugh or cry because I also have a lot of bare acts, caseloads, and notes that I had prepared. It is hard work for everyone. You also got a job at your hand.”

“But keep in mind one thing. Next time vote for someone who is well-educated so you don’t have to go through this ordeal again, okay,” he asked and added “Elect someone who is educated and understands things. Don’t elect someone who only knows how to change names. Make your decision properly.” The video of his rants was posted on Twitter after which it went viral.

He joined Unacademy in 2020 and has completed a masters in Criminal Law and another Provincial Civil Service (Judiciary), according to the official Unacademy site. He has more than 7 years of experience and studied at Himachal Pradesh National Law University in Shimla. He is an expert in bare acts.

Social media reaction

Netizens did not take kindly to his remarks after a portion of the clip went viral on social media. They accused him of pushing political propaganda in the name of education. Journalist Abhay Pratap Singh posted, “Unacademy’s anti-Modi agenda. Hatred of Modi being served in the name of education. The teacher of Unacademy is Karan Sangwan who indirectly called PM Modi an illiterate and is appealing not to vote for the latter. If you do not like PM Modi then oppose him but cannot implement your agenda under the guise of education.”

“Do you support this agenda against the elected government of India,” he questioned and tagged the official account of the learning platform.

Another popular Twitter user named Bala commented, “This teacher from Unacademy is frustrated because he has to do the job he is getting paid for. Therefore, he is asking people not to vote for a government that brings new changes i.e. BJP. Your entire paycheck depends on teaching and you have a problem with making notes. Missing the good old days when a teacher’s job was to teach their students facts, not propaganda.”

“Teaching or propaganda,” asked another netizen and wrote, “Unacademy Law Teacher ‘Karan Sangwan’ is urging his students to never vote for the current government (BJP) again. Instead of welcoming reforms in laws, such teachers never leave a chance to peddle their personal ideology in the garb of education.” He also asked Unacademy to clarify the matter.

“Have you people at Unacademy taken the contract to trick children in the coaching institute,” questioned one user.

Ankur Singh attached screenshots of the tutor’s political leanings towards the opposition particularly Congress and asked, “Is Unacademy running a coaching platform or Congress IT Cell? Its teacher Karan Sangwan is a Congress worker running propaganda during classes Worst thing is that they have a problem that the course of law will change due to the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Government should take decisions based on Unacedemy?”

Notably, this is not the first time any Unacademy educator disseminated such propaganda. Numerous controversial footage of their teachers publicly criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party and even spewing hatred against Hinduism as well as peddling partisan propaganda under the guise of imparting education became popular on social media.