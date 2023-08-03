A 79-year-old man was harassed and beaten by a 23-year-old woman from a high-rise neighbourhood in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh after he urged her to feed a stray dog someplace else. The incident occurred at Panchsheel Society in the Crossing Republic. A video of the occurrence that shows Simran striking Roopnarayan Mehra with a stick and verbally assaulting him went viral on social media.

The incident took place on Tuesday, 1st August, at Panchseel Tower in Crossings Republik Township in Ghaziabad, when the man objected to the woman feeding stray dogs in the common area. In the video, the woman can be arguing with the man and hitting him with a stick in the presence of two other men who were trying to stop her but later gave up. A woman who was probable making the video commented that nobody was doing anything to save the man, calling her a ‘pagal aurat’ (mad woman).

The Assistant Commissioner of Police Saloni Agarwal stated that a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the elderly individual. “The video is from the Panchsheel Society near the Crossing Republic. In the video, a 79-year-old man is being assaulted by a woman. The investigation is ongoing, and appropriate action is being taken. The case pertains to the feeding of street dogs.”

The footage was brought to the police’s notice after which action was taken and further inquiry is underway. Notably, there have been several dog-biting instances in the past couple of months in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) which have resulted in several fatalities and numerous injuries.

A seven-year-old was playing and a pet pitbull pounced on him, biting off his ear and leaving serious wounds on his posterior area in June at Crossings Republik township. Locals demonstrated outside a police station after the shocking episode and demanded action.

An earlier episode took place in May when a woman who resided in Brahmaputra Apartments at Noida’s sector 29 suffered a bite by the pet dog of a retired army major following which a complaint was launched against the former officer.

It is important to mention that reports of stray dog attacks are quite prevalent and come from all around the country. The most common targets of these assaults are women, children and old people.