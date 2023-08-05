According to authorities, a man was apprehended in Nevada, USA, for breaking into the homes of women and rubbing their feet while they slept. The accused is identified as 26-year-old Anthony Gonzales. He is charged with having previously committed offences that are identical to the recent ones.

The man entered two Stateline resort condominiums through opened screen doors in the early morning between 1 and 3 July. He is accused of stroking the feet of the two females while standing at the foot of their beds. The latter awoke and confronted him in each instance, however, he ran away from the scene.

Police employed forensic methods to track him down and eventually took him into custody from his residence in Atwater, California on 1 August.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Department posted a statement that read, “Once inside, he positioned himself at the foot of the bed and rubbed the feet of two separate adult females. Each female awoke from their sleep as the subject was rubbing their feet. Once awake, the females confronted him, and he fled the scene.”

It further added, “Gonzales will be held in the Merced County Jail on a fugitive warrant with a bail of $50,000 until he is extradited back to Douglas County, Nevada.”

He was also “known to law enforcement” in Merced County, California, where he was suspected of committing a number of offences, including stealing a woman’s shoes, trespassing and engaging in some of the violations for his own sexual pleasure.

Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley remarked, “I am extremely pleased that my investigators were able to identify, locate, and arrest this individual. These types of crimes are especially alarming to a community, and being able to make an arrest allows the victims and community to feel safe again.”