Four people were killed and at least six people sustained injuries in a mass shooting after a retired law enforcement officer opened fire at a popular biker bar in California on the night of 23 August.

The deputies who responded to the tragic event at Cook’s Corner, a Lake Forest restaurant on Santiago Canyon Road in Trabuco Canyon, shot the assailant, who was among the deceased. As per initial reports, the assailant had a grudge against his estranged wife.

UPDATE: At least four people were dead, including a gunman and several others were wounded following a shooting at a biker bar in Southern California, officials say. pic.twitter.com/VX0F5qq5rC — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) August 24, 2023

Sergeant Frank Gonzalez, the public information officer for the Sheriff’s Department informed, “Sheriff’s officials received a 911 call at 7:04 p.m. about the shooting at the Cook’s Corner bar on Santiago Canyon Road. The first deputies arrived within two minutes. At 7:08 p.m., deputies found a man with a gun inside the bar, and at least one deputy opened fire.” He added, “Our condolences go out to all the families that were affected.”

The victims of gunshot wounds were rushed to a neighboring hospital for treatment. Two of them were listed in critical condition at a Mission Viejo hospital. 11 persons in total, including the accused were subjected to gunfire, but no police officers incurred any injuries. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating the occurrence.

#OCSDPIO Update- Incident scene at Cooks Corner is static. We are in unified command with @OCFA. Confirmed 4 deceased at scene, inc. the shooter. 6 transported to hospitals, 5 reported w/gunshot wounds. Officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident. No deputies injured. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) August 24, 2023

The identities of the perpetrators and the survivors were not disclosed by the authorities. According to two people who requested anonymity, the retired Ventura Police Department officer who sprayed bullets was aiming for his estranged wife. They mentioned that it was unclear if he followed her to the scene before committing the crime.

California State Senator Dave Min took to X to express his sentiment on the horrifying episode. He posted, “I’m devastated by the news of yet another mass shooting tonight, this time at Cook’s Corner, a historic bar in the heart of Orange County. My team and I are monitoring the incident and will do everything we can to support law enforcement.”

My statement on tonight's mass shooting in Trabuco Canyon. pic.twitter.com/xWNYCgEbbF — Senator Dave Min (@SenDaveMin) August 24, 2023

The five-piece rock group M Street from Orange County was due to play at the venue on the fateful day at 6:30 pm per the establishment’s web calendar. The group earlier that evening uploaded a video to its Instagram page that showed the instruments they had set up on a tiny stage inside the tavern, which appeared to be still empty. Local authorities and citizens expressed worry after hearing about the attack.

Cook’s Corner, a well-known motorbike hangout is located close to O’Neill Regional Park at the intersection of El Toro, Santiago Canyon, and Live Oak Canyon roads. It is approximately 50 miles to the south of Los Angeles.

As per reports, more than 25,000 people have been killed in the USA in gun violence cases in just 7 months of 2023.