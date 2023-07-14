On 13th July 2023, the Ministry of External Affairs said in its response to a media query regarding the discussions held in the European Parliament about recent developments in Manipur that the current situation in the northeastern state is an internal issue of India and interference of the European Parliament in the issue is unacceptable. Arindam Bagchi – the official spokesperson of the MEA shared the statement on Thursday 13th July 2023.

The MEA said, “We have seen that the European Parliament held a discussion on developments in Manipur and adopted a so-called Urgency Resolution. Such interference in India’s internal affairs is unacceptable and reflects a colonial mindset.”

Our response to media queries on the European Parliament discussing developments in Manipur:https://t.co/6jD1FE85Ns pic.twitter.com/6jqlDzoLs1 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 13, 2023

The MEA statement further read, “Indian authorities at all levels, including the judiciary, are seized of the situation in Manipur and are taking steps to maintain peace and harmony and law and order. The European Parliament would be advised to utilize its time more productively on its internal issues.”

It is notable that the European Parliament held an urgent debate on the Manipur situation on 12th July 2023 in its current plenary session in Strasbourg. This discussion came just before Narendra Modi’s state visit to France on the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron as the Guest of Honour at the country’s Bastille Day Parade. The discussion was scheduled under ‘Debates on cases of breaches of human rights, democracy and the Rule of Law’.

Pierre Larrouturou, a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) representing the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, took the lead in proposing the resolution titled ‘India, the situation in Manipur’.

A press statement from the Parliament on the passed resolution read, “Parliament strongly urges the Indian authorities to put in place all necessary measures to promptly halt the ethnic and religious violence and to protect all religious minorities. Parliament reiterates its call for human rights to be integrated into all areas of the EU-India partnership, including in trade.”

The statement added, “MEPs also advocate for the EU-India Human Rights Dialogue to be reinforced and encourage the EU and its member states to systematically and publicly raise human rights concerns, notably on freedom of expression, religion and the shrinking space for civil society, with the Indian side at the highest level.”

This is not the first time that some foreign entity has interfered or unnecessarily opined about the ongoing Manipur issue. Earlier, the USA ambassador to India Eric Garcetti pontificated on this issue on 6th July 2023. Eric Garcetti made sanctimonious remarks about the situation in the Indian state. While doing so, Eric Garcetti comfortably ignored how his own country has seen 332 gun attacks claiming thousands of lives in 2023 so far.

The Manipur Violence

Manipur has been burning amid conflict between the two ethnic groups, Meiteis and Kukis. Tensions flared up on May 3 following a ‘Tribal solidarity march’ which was organized against the Meitei community seeking ST status.

Meiteis account for the majority of the Manipur population whereas Nagas and Kukis account for about 40% of the population. About 130 people have been killed in the clash and several have been displaced after their houses were torched and razed.

A detailed analysis of the root causes and on-ground scenario can be read here.