On Thursday (7 September), the Congress party is marking the first anniversary of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, which is by far the lengthiest and most elaborate sketch thought off by the grand old party for the umpteenth relaunch of Gandhi scion, Rahul. The BJY is said to be his brainchild.

Reflecting on the anniversary of BJY, Rahul Gandhi said that the yatra will continue till ‘hatred is eradicated’ and India is united. Taking to X, the Congress leader gave a ‘promise’ and said, “The crores of steps of Bharat Jodo Yatra towards unity and love have become the foundation of a better tomorrow for the country. The journey continues – till hatred is eradicated, till India unites. This is my promise!”

भारत जोड़ो यात्रा के एकता और मोहब्बत की ओर करोड़ों कदम, देश के बेहतर कल की बुनियाद बने हैं।



यात्रा जारी है – नफ़रत मिटने तक, भारत जुड़ने तक।



ये वादा है मेरा! pic.twitter.com/8LqTx7ZupV — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 7, 2023

Interestingly, patting his own back for having spent some time with the common hard-working citizens of India, only to alleviate the ‘hardships’ endured by walking on foot through a leisurely foreign trip, has been the favourite pastime of the dynastic leader.

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra (in fact in all his public appearances), the Gandhi scion virtually played the game of word salad. In his incoherent mumbling, he coined his now favourite phrase “Nafrat ke bazaar me Mohabbat ki dukan khol raha hu” (Amid the vitiating market where hatred is in prominence, I am opening a shop that caters love and affection to the customers). However, despite repeating his catchphrase a gazillion times, he has failed to delve into the depths of these virtuous words that he haphazardly stitched together.

In fact, the antithesis of his mumbling was out on public display during the entire stretch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which saw the participation of several notorious breaking India forces and rabid Hindu haters. There were at least 11 controversial instances that reflected that the actions and intentions were a travesty to the virtuous words being spoken and the Bharat Jodo Yatra was a deliberate refuge for carrying out the ‘Bharat Todo Yatra’.

Unveiling the Ruse: BJY, a call to unite divisive anti-India forces, ignites dormant fault lines by empowering extremist elements

On the very first day of the so-called “Unity March”, Rahul Gandhi was present alongside Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and other senior functionaries of a party (DMK) that has always propagated to widen the linguistic divide and regionalism.

On 9 September 2022, Rahul Gandhi made a controversial statement and said he was fighting against the Indian system rather than any political party. He said, “We’re not fighting anymore a political party. It is now between the structure of the Indian state & opposition.”

Earlier, the Wayanad MP had confessed that his party was attacking India’s whole infrastructure, alleging that the Centre had taken control of all democratic institutions in the country.

Mollycoddling with rabid Hindu haters – Evangelist and Talibanised Islamists

On 9 September 2022, the Gandhi scion, Rahul met anti-Hindu Christian pastor George Poonaiah who is notorious for deranging Hindu deities and Bharat Mata.

During the secular unity meet, Gandhi was receiving evangelical sermons from communal bigoted Poonaiah and curiously initiated a religious debate that inevitably stooped into deranging Hindu deities.

Inquisitively, Gandhi asked, “But, He (Jesus Christ) is not God? Or is he God? Jesus is also God?”

A man in the background tried to explain the religious theology with the analogy of water. “It is Like water, which is in 3 states – solid, liquid, and gaseous form,” he said.

Proceeding further, the man argued that Jesus Christ is God and also the son of God. To which Rahul Gandhi inquired, “So, Jesus Christ is a form of God?”

At that point, Father George Ponnaiah interjected and claimed that Jesus is the ‘real God’, unlike ‘Sakthi and other Hindu gods’. The rabid Hindu hater said, “He (Jesus Christ) is a real God, revealed as a human person. Not like Sakthi and all.”

Pertinent to note that Gandhi, who claims to be a Janeudhari Brahmin, had no problem whatsoever and remained a mute spectator when the Christian pastor continued his tirade against Hindu deities and called them fake and imaginary to promote his evangelical idea of Jesus.

Another blatant case of the divisive anti-Hindu nature of the so-called Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unity march) came to the fore when a Congress leader who made headlines for slaughtering a cow in public in Kerala joined Rahul Gandhi.

On September 26, 2022, Rahul Gandhi met Indian Youth Congress (IYC) leader Rijil Chandram Makkutty who had slaughtered a cow in broad daylight in 2017 to mock Hindu sentiments.

Notably, in 2017, in defiance of the centre’s move to enforce a ban on cow slaughter, Rijil Makkutty along with his aides dragged a calf and brutally slaughtered it.

Although, Rahul Gandhi tried to do some damage control at that time and tweeted against the incident. However, no action was taken against the Congress functionary for deliberately hurting the sentiments of Hindus, and Makkutty not only continued to appear with Congress leaders but joined Rahul Gandhi’s “love shop”. (A perfect case to highlight the travesty and wretchedness of Congress leader’s newest preneur which in the truest sense is at best a residue of ‘bull in a China Shop’.)

In the in-exhaustive list, Hindu believers were left with bruises of another whiplash of Hinduphobia on the 8th of January. Back then, Rahul Gandhi ranted against Pooja (the Hindu form of worship) while trying to promote himself as a Tapasvi (ascetic).

He made contentious remarks during the Haryana leg of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. While speaking to the media in Samana near Kurukshetra, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the BJP is a party of ‘Pooja’ while Congress is a party of ‘Tapasya.‘

Upon realising that he may have upset his Hindu voters by taking potshots at their religious practice, Rahul Gandhi tried to undo the damage but ended up causing more harm to his party. “There are two types of Pooja – the normal one and the one done by RSS. RSS wants people to forcibly worship them(do their Pooja). The response to such a form of worship can only be tapasya. BJP says that there should be no respect for tapasya but only for those who do our pooja,” Rahul said.

Is the underpinning of ‘Eradicating hatred’ ‘Eradicating Sanatan Dharma’?

Apart from the hatred against Hindus in ‘Bharat Todo Yatra’, Congress leaders and its allies have recently reinvigorated their tirade against Sanatan Dharma which is also known as Hinduism.

Evidently, in a deliberate ploy, I.N.D.I.A. bloc leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin recently spewed venom against Sanatan Dharma (Hinduism) and called for its complete eradication. The Congress ally, and son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Stalin Jr. equated Sanatan Dharma with diseases like Malaria and Corona and blatantly asserted that eternal Dharma should not be opposed rather Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated.

The DMK leader said, “Mosquitoes, dengue, flu, malaria, corona – we should not oppose these things. They’ve to be eradicated completely. The same is the case with Santanam (Hinduism). Our first work should be to abolish/eradicate Sanatanam instead of opposing it,” from the dias of “Eradicate Sanatan Conference”.

However, Udhayanidhi Stalin is not a lone crusader from the I.N.D.I.A. bloc who has been displaying the crooked and perverted meaning of their ally Rahul Gandhi’s “Love Shop”.

To defend, Stalin’s hate speech against Sanatan Dharma, the Congress Party used the trope of freedom of expression. It claimed that “every political party has the freedom to tell their views” and Congress party respects everybody’s beliefs.

While, Priyank Kharge who is the son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, claimed that any religion which doesn’t have equality is as good as disease.

Similarly, another dynast and Tamil Nadu Congress leader Karti Chidambaram said, “Sanatan Dharma is nothing but code for a Caste Hierarchical Society.”

Backing Stalin’s vile remark, the Tamil Nadu Congress General Secretary ranted that Sanatan is another name for hate-mongering.

On 4 September 4, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja canceled Sanatan as a religion and said, “First, we should understand, Sanatan is not Dharma. Dharma is something else. Yes, he (Udhayanidhi Stalin) said something…We are all opposed to Sanatan.”

“Sanatan perpetuates the caste system, Sanatan perpetuates patriarchy, Sanatan perpetuates inequality…Let them say no,” he brazened it out.

In the long list of deranged Hindu haters, the newest entrant but an old-time Hinduphobe is DMK MP A Raja. Taking the baton against Sanatan Dharma, he argued that Sanatan Dharma should have been compared with HIV, leprosy and Udayanidhi Stalin was soft in comparing it with dengue or malaria.

Again, the list is in-exhaustive but the deliberate “eradicate Sanatan” ploy is evident for everyone to see.

Conspicuously, the leaders of the I.N.D.I. alliance have been adamant about passing the choicest of expletives against Hindu Dharma and underscoring the real intent behind the new catchphrase “eradicate hatred” – that is “Eradicate Sanatan” from which neither the Congress party nor the paragon of love and beacon of unity, Rahul Gandhi has distanced or condemned the abhorrent ideology of hatred.