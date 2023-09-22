Canadian PM Justin Trudeau loses popularity, is viewed as worst prime minister in 50 years

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, is losing his popularity amid the ongoing tensions between India and Canada. According to a recent Ipsos poll, 40% of Canadians want Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre to be Canada’s Prime Minister, while 30% prefer Justin Trudeau.

According to the reports, if an election were held today, Poilievre’s Conservatives would win 39% of the vote. This puts them clearly ahead of current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party, which would receive barely 30% of the vote.

It demonstrates that the Conservative Party of Canada, led by Pierre Poilievre, now leads the Liberal Party of Canada, led by Justin Trudeau. Based on the poll survey, Poilievre is more popular than Trudeau. If polls are conducted now, the Conservatives will win a majority government, eliminating the Trudeau-led Liberal minority administration. Elections in Canada are set to take place in the autumn of 2025.

Meanwhile, another survey in July found that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is viewed as the worst Prime Minister in over a half-century by a segment of Canadian voters. This revelation stands in stark contrast to his father, Pierre Trudeau’s, legacy.

As per the reports, Pierre Trudeau, who served as Prime Minister from 1968 to 1979 and again from 1980 to 1984, was beloved by the Canadian people during his term. He won over both his constituents and his adversaries with dynamic leadership and a vision for a united Canada.

The recent polls are alarming for Trudeau, who is accused of being soft and hesitant to act against Khalistani groups, frequently dismissing it as “freedom of expression.” This is a delicate issue for both Canada and India. Canada has been criticized by India for harbouring Sikh separatists, while the country has maintained its right to free expression.

At the recent G20 Summit in Delhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about escalating “anti-India activities” in Canada linked to extremist groups. This encounter marked the end of a low-key chapter in Trudeau’s India tour, which had already been kept low-key due to Covid-19 regulations.

It’s hardly surprising that a so-called Khalistan referendum was held on the same day Trudeau met PM Modi in Surrey, British Columbia.

Trudeau’s Liberals currently hold power with the New Democratic Party (NDP), led by Indian-origin politician Jagmeet Singh, a known Khalistani sympathizer. The NDP has vowed to support the government until the next general election in autumn 2025.

While Trudeau’s comments about India’s involvement in Najjar’s death upset India, they appear to have struck a chord among Canadian Sikhs living in Surrey, British Columbia, which is recognized as a center of Khalistani activity. The Sikh community, Canada’s largest non-Indian community, has lauded Trudeau as a “hero” and said he is “vocalizing” their concerns.

In an unexpected assertion this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country’s intelligence agencies were looking into a “potential link” between “agents of the Indian government” and Najjar’s death. Najjar was referred to as a “Canadian citizen” by Trudeau.

In retaliation for Ottawa’s removal of an Indian official over the case, New Delhi clearly rejected the charges as “absurd” and “motivated,” and expelled a senior Canadian ambassador.

Najjar, one of India’s most wanted terrorists with a Rs 10 lakh cash reward on his head, was shot dead on June 18 by two unidentified shooters outside a gurdwara in Surrey. He was the Khalistan Tiger Force’s (KTF) commander.

In a strongly worded statement on Thursday, India said that Canada’s claims appeared to be “politically motivated” and urged the Trudeau government to crack down hard on terrorists and anti-India elements operating on its soil.

As a result of the diplomatic blockade over Najjar’s murder, India has now suspended visa services for Canadians.