On Monday, September 4, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had an extended conversation about the enormous potential that India has in the field of artificial intelligence.

PM Modi highlighted that Jensen Huang valued the advances India had achieved in the field of artificial intelligence. “Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia. We talked at length about the rich potential India offers in the world of AI. Mr. Jensen Huang was appreciative of the strides India has made in this sector and was equally upbeat about the talented youth of India,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter (X) on September 4.

The US-based technology company, Nvidia also posted about the meeting on Twitter (X) and indicated that this was the second meeting between the company’s CEO Jensen Huang, and PM Modi.

“Our CEO met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring the growing partnership between our company and the global technology superpower. At this second meeting between Modi and Huang, applications of AI and leveraging the nation’s talented youth were discussed,” the company’s official handle tweeted.

Notably, this meeting comes as PM Modi prepares to host a conference of international leaders from the G20 group, including US President Joe Biden, later this week.

In its official statement, the company also stated that after meeting PM Modi, Huang had a casual meal with several dozen scholars and researchers from global science and technological powerhouses such as the Indian Institute of Science and the several campuses of the Indian Institute of Technology.

“The evening’s discussions ranged across topics from the use of technology to address language barriers, improve agriculture yields, bridge gaps in health care services and transform digital economies — as well as addressing some of the grand scientific challenges of our time,” the official statement read.

Jansen Huang started the US-based technology startup Nvidia in 1993 with the goal of bringing 3D graphics to the gaming and multimedia markets. According to the corporate statement, Jansen Huang has been the company’s chief executive officer and a member of its board of directors since its inception.

NVIDIA launched its operations in India nearly two decades ago in Bangalore in 2004. India now has four engineering development centers — in Gurugram, Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru, and there are over 3,800 employees working for the company in the country.

Furthermore, NVIDIA’s developer program has around 320,000 India-based developers. In India, the CUDA parallel programming platform from NVIDIA is downloaded about 40,000 times a month, and the country is home to, according to NVIDIA, 60,000 seasoned CUDA developers.

“That growth comes as India’s government continues to expand the nation’s information technology infrastructure,” the company’s official statement read.

Earlier in June, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the need for G20 nations to balance the benefits and difficulties provided by digital technology, which he described as a force multiplier in boosting access to education and adapting to future needs.

PM Modi addressed a G20 Education Ministers’ Meeting in Pune by video message, mentioning the promise of artificial intelligence in the fields of learning, skilling, and education.

The Prime Minister emphasized that G20 countries can play a critical role in fostering research and innovation, particularly in the Global South. He asked the dignitaries to pave the way for more research collaborations.

He also stated that ongoing skilling, re-skilling, and up-skilling are critical to preparing youth for the future, stressing that education is not only the foundation on which India’s civilization was built but also the architect of humanity’s future.

In order to underscore the importance of research and innovation, the Prime Minister stated that India has established 10,000 ‘Atal Tinkering Labs’ across the country that serve as research and innovation nurseries for our schoolchildren. In these labs, he said, more than 7.5 million pupils are working on more than 1.2 million innovative ideas.