A heart-wrenching case of Love Jihad emerged from Chhattisgarh’s Raipur where a 51-year-old Nabi Alam Khan trapped a 20-year-old Hindu girl in Love Jihad, media reported on Saturday (16 September). As per reports, the middle-aged man, Nabi Alam lured the Hindu girl under the guise of extra salary, and later in the pretext of marriage, he raped the victim girl multiple times.

However, the victim’s harrowing experience didn’t end there as she was repeatedly physically abused and beaten by Nabi’s wife and son. It is further alleged that together the three of them forced the victim to undergo abortion.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim raised these serious allegations and said, “In the name of marriage, he raped me and then he continued exploiting me. He used to torture, beat me, and even got me aborted.”

As per the victim’s complaint, the accused Nabi Alam Khan who works as a grill maker, trapped a 20-year-old Hindu girl in Love Jihad. The victim who is a resident of Durg, used to work in a beauty parlor in Raipur. In the wake of her job, she lives away from her family in a rented house. Last year, Nabi established contact with her and promised to employ her at a higher salary. Afterward, he continued to chat with the victim to develop her trust and later courted her to work with him for a higher salary.

It is alleged that during the employment period, Nabi Alam Khan raped the victim girl. This started a vicious cycle of sexual assault and rape against the victim. However, when the victim protested against it, the accused Nabi Alam pacified the victim by giving false promises to marry her. He then got the girl shifted to a rented house where he regularly frequented and raped the victim on the false pretext of marriage.

This continued for months and in the meantime he also changed the name of the Hindu girl to ‘Tarannum’ and would regularly refer to her by this name. However, when the victim got pregnant, he panicked and also started to physically assault her. By then, Nabi’s wife and son also started helping him. They started beating the girl and got her aborted.

Even after the abortion, the girl remained under duress from Nabi’s family who regularly kept beating her. However, after repeated cycles of rape and torcher, the girl approached the police to file a complaint in this matter.

According to media reports, the local police have confirmed that the accused Nabi Alam had saved the victim’s name in his mobile as ‘Tarannum’.

The police have arrested the accused and started an investigation into the matter under various sections of Love Jihad. They are investigating the case from every angle.