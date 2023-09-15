Friday, September 15, 2023
‘When will you get married?’ Farooq Abdullah’s touching, mocking, and sexist behaviour towards a woman journalist

Abdullah who was accompanied by several associates, mocked the female reporter by asking questions like "When will you get married? Did you choose your husband? Will your parents choose your husband or you?"

On Thursday, September 14, a journalist from Kashmir identified as Yasmeen Khan shared a video of the former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah in which he could be seen asking objectionable questions to a young female reporter. He made personal and inappropriate remarks against the woman and her family as she attempted to ask important questions during an ongoing interview.

“Making personal and inappropriate remarks during an interview is not just disrespectful but also unbecoming of a seasoned politician. Professionalism and respect should always be upheld in any interaction. Visibly uncomfortable situation for a budding journalist,” Yasmeen wrote on Twitter (X).

Abdullah who was accompanied by several associates, mocked the female reporter by asking questions like “When will you get married? Did you choose your husband? Will your parents choose your husband or you?”

He meanwhile saw Mehendi on her hands after which he asked why had she applied Mehendi on her hands. On learning that it was for her elder brother’s marriage, Abdullah asked Yasmeen whether her sister-in-law would stay with him for a few days or leave him.

Amid an evil laughter, he also advised the girl to beware of whom she would marry. “Who knows he would be roaming around with women and you would have no idea!” Abdullah said to the woman.

The video of the incident is massively going viral over social media with netizens criticizing Abdullah for his personal comments about Yasmeen. Journalist, Editor Aditya Raj Kaul posted the video and called Farooq Abdullah a misogynist. “Does Farooq Abdullah ask similar questions about his son or daughter’s marriage to them publicly in front of cameras?” he questioned.

Netizens also called the incident disgusting and indicated that this was a case of molestation. Abdullah while talking to the journalist could continuously be seen touching her and making her feel uncomfortable.

Screenshot from Twitter
Screenshot from Twitter

The female reporter seen in the video is a young journalist from Kashmir who works for the Real Kashmir News. While other journalists are raising voices against Abdullah over the incident, her response to the event remains awaited.

